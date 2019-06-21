|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|44
|31
|.587
|—
|Philadelphia
|39
|35
|.527
|4½
|Washington
|36
|38
|.486
|7½
|New York
|35
|40
|.467
|9
|Miami
|27
|46
|.370
|16
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|41
|33
|.554
|—
|Milwaukee
|40
|35
|.533
|1½
|St. Louis
|38
|36
|.514
|3
|Cincinnati
|35
|38
|.479
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|33
|40
|.452
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|51
|25
|.671
|—
|Colorado
|40
|34
|.541
|10
|San Diego
|38
|37
|.507
|12½
|Arizona
|38
|38
|.500
|13
|San Francisco
|31
|42
|.425
|18½
___
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
Washington 6, Philadelphia 2, 1st game
San Diego 8, Milwaukee 7
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 7
Washington 2, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3
St. Louis 2, Miami 1, 11 innings
Colorado 6, Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 2
Colorado 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Washington 7, Philadelphia 4
Miami 7, St. Louis 6, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 4
Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 8
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Keuchel 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 3-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 2-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-3), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 3-6) at Arizona (Clarke 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 5-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-3), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-6), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 0-2) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 7-1) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-8), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 2-5) at Washington (Sanchez 3-6), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 1-2) at Arizona (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
