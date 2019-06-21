Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

June 21, 2019 10:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 44 31 .587
Philadelphia 39 35 .527
Washington 36 38 .486
New York 35 40 .467 9
Miami 27 46 .370 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 41 33 .554
Milwaukee 40 35 .533
St. Louis 38 36 .514 3
Cincinnati 35 38 .479
Pittsburgh 33 40 .452
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 51 25 .671
Colorado 40 34 .541 10
San Diego 38 37 .507 12½
Arizona 38 38 .500 13
San Francisco 31 42 .425 18½

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Washington 7, Philadelphia 4

Miami 7, St. Louis 6, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 4

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 8

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Pena 5-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-3), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-6), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 0-2) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 7-1) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-8), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 2-5) at Washington (Sanchez 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 1-2) at Arizona (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

