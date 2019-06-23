|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|46
|32
|.590
|—
|Philadelphia
|39
|38
|.506
|6½
|New York
|37
|40
|.481
|8½
|Washington
|37
|40
|.481
|8½
|Miami
|30
|46
|.395
|15
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|41
|35
|.539
|—
|Milwaukee
|41
|36
|.532
|½
|St. Louis
|40
|36
|.526
|1
|Cincinnati
|36
|39
|.480
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|35
|40
|.467
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|53
|25
|.679
|—
|Colorado
|40
|36
|.526
|12
|San Diego
|38
|39
|.494
|14½
|Arizona
|38
|40
|.487
|15
|San Francisco
|33
|42
|.440
|18½
___
St. Louis 4, L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 2
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 3
Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4, 11 innings
Atlanta 13, Washington 9
San Francisco 7, Arizona 4
Miami 6, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 10 innings
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-5) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 6-5), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-1) at Arizona (Greinke 8-3), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 7-5) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-7), 10:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
