East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 46 32 .590 — Philadelphia 39 38 .506 6½ Washington 37 40 .481 8½ New York 37 41 .474 9 Miami 30 46 .395 15 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 42 35 .545 — Milwaukee 42 36 .538 ½ St. Louis 40 36 .526 1½ Cincinnati 36 40 .474 5½ Pittsburgh 36 40 .474 5½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 53 25 .679 — Colorado 40 36 .526 12 Arizona 38 40 .487 15 San Diego 38 40 .487 15 San Francisco 33 42 .440 18½

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 4, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 2

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4, 11 innings

Atlanta 13, Washington 9

San Francisco 7, Arizona 4

Sunday’s Games

Miami 6, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 11, San Diego 10, 11 innings

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-5) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 6-5), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-1) at Arizona (Greinke 8-3), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 7-5) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-7), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

