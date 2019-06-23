Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

June 23, 2019 10:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 46 32 .590
Philadelphia 39 38 .506
Washington 37 40 .481
New York 37 41 .474 9
Miami 30 46 .395 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 42 35 .545
Milwaukee 42 36 .538 ½
St. Louis 40 37 .519 2
Cincinnati 36 40 .474
Pittsburgh 36 40 .474
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 54 25 .684
Colorado 40 37 .519 13
Arizona 39 40 .494 15
San Diego 38 40 .487 15½
San Francisco 33 43 .434 19½

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 4, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 2

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

Advertisement

Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4, 11 innings

Atlanta 13, Washington 9

San Francisco 7, Arizona 4

Sunday’s Games

Miami 6, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 11, San Diego 10, 11 innings

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-5) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 6-5), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-1) at Arizona (Greinke 8-3), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 7-5) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-7), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.