East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 46 32 .590 — Philadelphia 40 38 .513 6 Washington 37 40 .481 8½ New York 37 42 .468 9½ Miami 30 46 .395 15 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 42 35 .545 — Milwaukee 42 36 .538 ½ St. Louis 40 37 .519 2 Cincinnati 36 40 .474 5½ Pittsburgh 36 40 .474 5½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 54 25 .684 — Colorado 40 37 .519 13 Arizona 39 40 .494 15 San Diego 38 40 .487 15½ San Francisco 33 43 .434 19½

___

Sunday’s Games

Miami 6, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 11, San Diego 10, 11 innings

Advertisement

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 13, N.Y. Mets 7

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Lockett 0-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Allen 1-0) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 6-5) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1) at Houston (Cole 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 8-6) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 4-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-4), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-2) at Arizona (Ray 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gonzalez 0-0) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-7), 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.