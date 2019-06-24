Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

June 24, 2019 10:30 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 46 32 .590
Philadelphia 40 38 .513 6
Washington 37 40 .481
New York 37 42 .468
Miami 30 46 .395 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 42 35 .545
Milwaukee 42 36 .538 ½
St. Louis 40 37 .519 2
Cincinnati 36 40 .474
Pittsburgh 36 40 .474
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 54 25 .684
Colorado 40 37 .519 13
Arizona 39 40 .494 15
San Diego 38 40 .487 15½
San Francisco 33 43 .434 19½

___

Sunday’s Games

Miami 6, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 11, San Diego 10, 11 innings

Advertisement

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 5

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 13, N.Y. Mets 7

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Lockett 0-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Allen 1-0) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 6-5) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1) at Houston (Cole 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 8-6) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 4-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-4), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-2) at Arizona (Ray 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gonzalez 0-0) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-7), 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1942: Eisenhower assumes command of US troops in Europe

Get our daily newsletter.