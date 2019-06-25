Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

June 25, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 46 33 .582
Philadelphia 40 38 .513
Washington 37 40 .481 8
New York 37 42 .468 9
Miami 30 46 .395 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 35 .551
Milwaukee 42 36 .538 1
St. Louis 40 37 .519
Cincinnati 36 40 .474 6
Pittsburgh 36 40 .474 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 54 26 .675
Colorado 41 37 .526 12
Arizona 40 40 .500 14
San Diego 38 40 .487 15
San Francisco 33 44 .429 19½

___

Sunday’s Games

Miami 6, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 11, San Diego 10, 11 innings

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 13, N.Y. Mets 7

Chicago Cubs 8, Atlanta 3

Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Colorado 2, San Francisco 0

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Lockett 0-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Allen 1-0) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 6-5) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1) at Houston (Cole 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 8-6) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 4-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-4), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-2) at Arizona (Ray 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gonzalez 0-0) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-7), 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Strahm 2-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-9), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (Clarke 1-3), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 7-3) at San Francisco (Samardzija 4-6), 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-5) at Miami (Gallen 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Keuchel 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

