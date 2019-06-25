Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

June 25, 2019 10:20 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 46 33 .582
Philadelphia 41 38 .519 5
Washington 38 40 .487
New York 37 43 .463
Miami 30 47 .390 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 35 .551
Milwaukee 42 36 .538 1
St. Louis 40 37 .519
Cincinnati 36 40 .474 6
Pittsburgh 36 40 .474 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 54 26 .675
Colorado 41 37 .526 12
Arizona 40 40 .500 14
San Diego 39 40 .494 14½
San Francisco 33 44 .429 19½

___

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 13, N.Y. Mets 7

Chicago Cubs 8, Atlanta 3

Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Advertisement

Colorado 2, San Francisco 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego 8, Baltimore 3

Washington 6, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Oakland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Strahm 2-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-9), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (Clarke 1-3), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 7-3) at San Francisco (Samardzija 4-6), 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-5) at Miami (Gallen 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Keuchel 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.