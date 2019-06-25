East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 46 33 .582 — Philadelphia 41 38 .519 5 Washington 38 40 .487 7½ New York 37 43 .463 9½ Miami 30 47 .390 15 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 43 35 .551 — Milwaukee 42 36 .538 1 St. Louis 40 37 .519 2½ Cincinnati 36 40 .474 6 Pittsburgh 36 40 .474 6 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 54 26 .675 — Colorado 41 37 .526 12 Arizona 40 40 .500 14 San Diego 39 40 .494 14½ San Francisco 33 44 .429 19½

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 13, N.Y. Mets 7

Chicago Cubs 8, Atlanta 3

Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Colorado 2, San Francisco 0

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego 8, Baltimore 3

Washington 6, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Strahm 2-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-9), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (Clarke 1-3), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 7-3) at San Francisco (Samardzija 4-6), 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-5) at Miami (Gallen 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Keuchel 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

