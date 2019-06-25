Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

June 25, 2019 11:50 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 47 33 .588
Philadelphia 41 38 .519
Washington 38 40 .487 8
New York 37 43 .463 10
Miami 30 47 .390 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 36 .544
Milwaukee 42 36 .538 ½
St. Louis 40 38 .513
Cincinnati 36 40 .474
Pittsburgh 36 41 .468 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 54 26 .675
Colorado 41 37 .526 12
Arizona 40 40 .500 14
San Diego 39 40 .494 14½
San Francisco 33 44 .429 19½

___

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 13, N.Y. Mets 7

Chicago Cubs 8, Atlanta 3

Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Advertisement

Colorado 2, San Francisco 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 5

San Diego 8, Baltimore 3

Washington 6, Miami 1

Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Houston 5, Pittsburgh 1

Oakland 7, St. Louis 3

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Strahm 2-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-9), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (Clarke 1-3), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 7-3) at San Francisco (Samardzija 4-6), 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-5) at Miami (Gallen 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Keuchel 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.