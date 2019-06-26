East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 47 33 .588 — Philadelphia 41 38 .519 5½ Washington 38 40 .487 8 New York 37 43 .463 10 Miami 30 47 .390 15½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 43 36 .544 — Milwaukee 42 37 .532 1 St. Louis 40 38 .513 2½ Cincinnati 36 41 .468 6 Pittsburgh 36 41 .468 6 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 55 27 .671 — Colorado 42 38 .525 12 Arizona 41 41 .500 14 San Diego 40 40 .500 14 San Francisco 34 45 .430 19½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 5

San Diego 8, Baltimore 3

Washington 6, Miami 1

Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Houston 5, Pittsburgh 1

Seattle 8, Milwaukee 3

Oakland 7, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

San Francisco 4, Colorado 2

L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 10, Baltimore 5

Colorado 6, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-2), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at Houston (Peacock 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wilson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-1), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 8-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Young 0-0) at San Francisco (Beede 1-2), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

