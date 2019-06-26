Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

June 26, 2019 6:47 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 47 33 .588
Philadelphia 41 38 .519
Washington 38 40 .487 8
New York 37 43 .463 10
Miami 30 47 .390 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 36 .544
Milwaukee 42 37 .532 1
St. Louis 40 38 .513
Cincinnati 36 41 .468 6
Pittsburgh 36 41 .468 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 55 27 .671
Colorado 42 38 .525 12
Arizona 41 41 .500 14
San Diego 40 40 .500 14
San Francisco 34 45 .430 19½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 5

San Diego 8, Baltimore 3

Washington 6, Miami 1

Advertisement

Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 2

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Houston 5, Pittsburgh 1

Seattle 8, Milwaukee 3

Oakland 7, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

San Francisco 4, Colorado 2

L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 10, Baltimore 5

Colorado 6, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-2), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at Houston (Peacock 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wilson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-1), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 8-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Young 0-0) at San Francisco (Beede 1-2), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
6|26 Directed Energy Systems 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.