National League

June 27, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 48 33 .593
Philadelphia 42 38 .525
Washington 39 40 .494 8
New York 37 44 .457 11
Miami 30 48 .385 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 37 .538
Milwaukee 42 38 .525 1
St. Louis 40 39 .506
Pittsburgh 37 41 .474 5
Cincinnati 36 42 .462 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 55 27 .671
Colorado 42 38 .525 12
Arizona 41 41 .500 14
San Diego 40 40 .500 14
San Francisco 34 45 .430 19½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 5

San Diego 8, Baltimore 3

Washington 6, Miami 1

Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Houston 5, Pittsburgh 1

Seattle 8, Milwaukee 3

Oakland 7, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

San Francisco 4, Colorado 2

L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 10, Baltimore 5

Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 2

Colorado 6, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings

Washington 7, Miami 5

Oakland 2, St. Louis 0

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 14, Houston 2

Seattle 4, Milwaukee 2

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-2), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at Houston (Peacock 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wilson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-1), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 8-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Young 0-0) at San Francisco (Beede 1-2), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Soroka 8-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-2) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-4) at Miami (Hernandez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 3-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-8), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 6-5), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 5-3) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-7) at San Francisco (Anderson 2-2), 10:15 p.m.

