|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|Philadelphia
|42
|38
|.525
|5½
|Washington
|39
|40
|.494
|8
|New York
|37
|44
|.457
|11
|Miami
|30
|48
|.385
|16½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|43
|37
|.538
|—
|Milwaukee
|42
|38
|.525
|1
|St. Louis
|40
|39
|.506
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|37
|41
|.474
|5
|Cincinnati
|36
|42
|.462
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|55
|27
|.671
|—
|Colorado
|42
|38
|.525
|12
|Arizona
|41
|41
|.500
|14
|San Diego
|40
|40
|.500
|14
|San Francisco
|34
|45
|.430
|19½
___
San Diego 10, Baltimore 5
Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 2
Colorado 6, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings
Washington 7, Miami 5
Oakland 2, St. Louis 0
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 14, Houston 2
Seattle 4, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 8-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-2) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-4) at Miami (Hernandez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 3-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-8), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 6-5), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 5-3) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 10:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-7) at San Francisco (Anderson 2-2), 10:15 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.