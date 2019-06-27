East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 48 33 .593 — Philadelphia 43 38 .531 5 Washington 39 40 .494 8 New York 37 45 .451 11½ Miami 30 48 .385 16½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 43 37 .538 — Milwaukee 42 38 .525 1 St. Louis 40 39 .506 2½ Pittsburgh 37 41 .474 5 Cincinnati 36 42 .462 6 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 55 27 .671 — Colorado 42 38 .525 12 Arizona 41 41 .500 14 San Diego 40 40 .500 14 San Francisco 34 45 .430 19½

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 10, Baltimore 5

Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 2

Colorado 6, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings

Washington 7, Miami 5

Oakland 2, St. Louis 0

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 14, Houston 2

Seattle 4, Milwaukee 2

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Pittsburgh at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Soroka 8-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-2) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-4) at Miami (Hernandez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 3-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-8), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 6-5), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 5-3) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-7) at San Francisco (Anderson 2-2), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

