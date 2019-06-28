Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

June 28, 2019 12:33 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 48 34 .585
Philadelphia 43 38 .531
Washington 40 40 .500 7
New York 37 45 .451 11
Miami 30 49 .380 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 44 37 .543
Milwaukee 43 38 .531 1
St. Louis 40 39 .506 3
Pittsburgh 38 41 .481 5
Cincinnati 36 42 .462
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 56 27 .675
Colorado 42 39 .519 13
Arizona 42 41 .506 14
San Diego 40 40 .500 14½
San Francisco 34 46 .425 20½

___

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 10, Baltimore 5

Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 2

Colorado 6, San Francisco 3

Advertisement

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Washington 7, Miami 5

Oakland 2, St. Louis 0

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 14, Houston 2

Seattle 4, Milwaukee 2

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 4, Seattle 2

Pittsburgh 10, Houston 0

Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 7

Washington 8, Miami 5

L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 8

Arizona 5, San Francisco 1

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Soroka 8-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-2) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-4) at Miami (Hernandez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 3-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-8), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 6-5), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 5-3) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-7) at San Francisco (Anderson 2-2), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.