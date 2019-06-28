|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|48
|34
|.585
|—
|Philadelphia
|43
|38
|.531
|4½
|Washington
|40
|40
|.500
|7
|New York
|37
|45
|.451
|11
|Miami
|30
|49
|.380
|16½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|44
|37
|.543
|—
|Milwaukee
|43
|38
|.531
|1
|St. Louis
|40
|39
|.506
|3
|Pittsburgh
|38
|41
|.481
|5
|Cincinnati
|36
|42
|.462
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|27
|.675
|—
|Colorado
|42
|39
|.519
|13
|Arizona
|42
|41
|.506
|14
|San Diego
|40
|40
|.500
|14½
|San Francisco
|34
|46
|.425
|20½
___
San Diego 10, Baltimore 5
Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 2
Colorado 6, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings
Washington 7, Miami 5
Oakland 2, St. Louis 0
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 14, Houston 2
Seattle 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 4, Seattle 2
Pittsburgh 10, Houston 0
Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 7
Washington 8, Miami 5
L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 8
Arizona 5, San Francisco 1
Atlanta (Soroka 8-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-2) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-4) at Miami (Hernandez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 3-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-8), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 6-5), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 5-3) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 10:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-7) at San Francisco (Anderson 2-2), 10:15 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
