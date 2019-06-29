Listen Live Sports

National League

June 29, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 49 34 .590
Philadelphia 43 39 .524
Washington 41 40 .506 7
New York 37 46 .446 12
Miami 31 49 .388 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 44 38 .537
Milwaukee 43 39 .524 1
St. Louis 40 40 .500 3
Pittsburgh 39 41 .488 4
Cincinnati 37 42 .468
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 56 28 .667
Colorado 43 39 .524 12
San Diego 41 40 .506 13½
Arizona 42 42 .500 14
San Francisco 35 46 .432 19½

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 4, Seattle 2

Pittsburgh 10, Houston 0

Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 7

Washington 8, Miami 5

L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 8

Arizona 5, San Francisco 1

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Miami 6, Philadelphia 2

Washington 3, Detroit 1

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 13, L.A. Dodgers 9

San Diego 3, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 3

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Teheran 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-7) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 7-7) at Miami (Yamamoto 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-0) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-1) at Colorado (Gray 8-5), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-2), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 8-3) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-8), 10:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-3) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Lester 7-5) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6) at Miami (Richards 3-8), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 7-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-5), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-4) at Colorado (Gonzalez 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 5-5) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-7), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-4), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

