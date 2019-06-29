Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

June 29, 2019 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 49 34 .590
Philadelphia 43 39 .524
Washington 41 40 .506 7
New York 37 46 .446 12
Miami 31 49 .388 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 44 38 .537
Milwaukee 43 39 .524 1
St. Louis 40 40 .500 3
Pittsburgh 39 41 .488 4
Cincinnati 37 42 .468
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 56 28 .667
Colorado 43 39 .524 12
San Diego 41 40 .506 13½
Arizona 42 42 .500 14
San Francisco 35 46 .432 19½

___

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Miami 6, Philadelphia 2

Advertisement

Washington 3, Detroit 1

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 13, L.A. Dodgers 9

San Diego 3, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 3

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Lester 7-5) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6) at Miami (Richards 3-8), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 7-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-5), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-4) at Colorado (Gonzalez 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 5-5) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-7), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-4), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.