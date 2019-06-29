|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|49
|34
|.590
|—
|Philadelphia
|43
|39
|.524
|5½
|Washington
|41
|40
|.506
|7
|New York
|37
|46
|.446
|12
|Miami
|31
|49
|.388
|16½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|45
|38
|.542
|—
|Milwaukee
|43
|39
|.524
|1½
|St. Louis
|40
|40
|.500
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|39
|41
|.488
|4½
|Cincinnati
|37
|43
|.463
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|28
|.667
|—
|Colorado
|43
|39
|.524
|12
|San Diego
|41
|40
|.506
|13½
|Arizona
|42
|42
|.500
|14
|San Francisco
|35
|46
|.432
|19½
___
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Miami 6, Philadelphia 2
Washington 3, Detroit 1
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 13, L.A. Dodgers 9
San Diego 3, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 6, Arizona 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 7-5) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-4), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6) at Miami (Richards 3-8), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 7-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-5), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-2), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-4) at Colorado (Gonzalez 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 5-5) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-7), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 5-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-4), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
