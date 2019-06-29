East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 50 34 .595 — Philadelphia 43 40 .518 6½ Washington 41 41 .500 8 New York 37 47 .440 13 Miami 32 49 .395 16½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 45 38 .542 — Milwaukee 43 39 .524 1½ St. Louis 40 40 .500 3½ Pittsburgh 39 41 .488 4½ Cincinnati 37 43 .463 6½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 29 .659 — Colorado 44 39 .530 11 San Diego 41 40 .506 13 Arizona 42 42 .500 13½ San Francisco 35 46 .432 19

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Miami 6, Philadelphia 2

Washington 3, Detroit 1

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 13, L.A. Dodgers 9

San Diego 3, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 3

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 0

Detroit 7, Washington 5

Miami 9, Philadelphia 6

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Lester 7-5) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6) at Miami (Richards 3-8), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 7-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-5), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-4) at Colorado (Gonzalez 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 5-5) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-7), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-4), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

