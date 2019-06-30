Listen Live Sports

National League

June 30, 2019 4:36 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 50 34 .595
Philadelphia 43 40 .518
Washington 42 41 .506
New York 37 47 .440 13
Miami 32 49 .395 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 45 39 .536
Milwaukee 44 39 .530 ½
St. Louis 40 41 .494
Pittsburgh 39 42 .481
Cincinnati 38 43 .469
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 56 29 .659
Colorado 44 39 .530 11
San Diego 42 40 .512 12½
Arizona 43 42 .506 13
San Francisco 35 47 .427 19½

___

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 0

Detroit 7, Washington 5

Miami 9, Philadelphia 6

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3

San Diego 12, St. Louis 2

Sunday’s Games

Washington 2, Detroit 1

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 4-7) at San Diego (Allen 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

