East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 50 34 .595 — Philadelphia 44 40 .524 6 Washington 42 41 .506 7½ New York 37 47 .440 13 Miami 32 50 .390 17 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 45 39 .536 — Milwaukee 45 39 .536 — St. Louis 41 41 .500 3 Pittsburgh 39 43 .476 5 Cincinnati 38 43 .469 5½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 57 29 .663 — Colorado 44 40 .524 12 San Diego 42 41 .506 13½ Arizona 43 43 .500 14 San Francisco 36 47 .434 19½

___

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 0

Detroit 7, Washington 5

Advertisement

Miami 9, Philadelphia 6

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3

San Diego 12, St. Louis 2

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 13, Miami 6

Washington 2, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 5

San Francisco 10, Arizona 4

St. Louis 5, San Diego 3, 11 innings

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 4-7) at San Diego (Allen 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.