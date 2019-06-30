|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|50
|34
|.595
|—
|Philadelphia
|44
|40
|.524
|6
|Washington
|42
|41
|.506
|7½
|New York
|37
|47
|.440
|13
|Miami
|32
|50
|.390
|17
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|45
|39
|.536
|—
|Milwaukee
|45
|39
|.536
|—
|St. Louis
|41
|41
|.500
|3
|Pittsburgh
|39
|43
|.476
|5
|Cincinnati
|38
|43
|.469
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|57
|29
|.663
|—
|Colorado
|44
|40
|.524
|12
|San Diego
|42
|41
|.506
|13½
|Arizona
|43
|43
|.500
|14
|San Francisco
|36
|47
|.434
|19½
___
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 0
Detroit 7, Washington 5
Miami 9, Philadelphia 6
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 4, San Francisco 3
San Diego 12, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Philadelphia 13, Miami 6
Washington 2, Detroit 1
Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 5
San Francisco 10, Arizona 4
St. Louis 5, San Diego 3, 11 innings
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-8), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 4-7) at San Diego (Allen 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
