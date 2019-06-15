Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Women’s Soccer League

June 15, 2019 9:48 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Washington 5 1 1 16 12 4
Portland 4 1 3 15 17 11
Utah 4 2 1 13 7 5
North Carolina 3 2 4 13 17 9
Chicago 3 3 2 11 13 13
Houston 3 2 2 11 8 9
Reign FC 2 1 4 10 7 8
Sky Blue FC 0 5 2 2 5 11
Orlando 0 7 1 1 2 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Portland 1, North Carolina 1, tie

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Utah, 10 p.m.

Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Friday, June 21

Utah at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Reign FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

