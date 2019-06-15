National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA Washington 5 1 1 16 12 4 Portland 4 1 3 15 17 11 Utah 4 2 1 13 7 5 North Carolina 3 2 4 13 17 9 Chicago 3 3 2 11 13 13 Houston 3 2 2 11 8 9 Reign FC 2 1 4 10 7 8 Sky Blue FC 0 5 2 2 5 11 Orlando 0 7 1 1 2 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Portland 1, North Carolina 1, tie

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Utah, 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Friday, June 21

Utah at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Reign FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.