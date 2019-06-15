National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|5
|1
|1
|16
|12
|4
|Portland
|4
|1
|3
|15
|17
|11
|Utah
|4
|2
|1
|13
|7
|5
|North Carolina
|3
|2
|4
|13
|17
|9
|Chicago
|3
|3
|2
|11
|13
|13
|Houston
|3
|2
|2
|11
|8
|9
|Reign FC
|2
|1
|4
|10
|7
|8
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|5
|2
|2
|5
|11
|Orlando
|0
|7
|1
|1
|2
|18
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Portland 1, North Carolina 1, tie
Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Utah, 10 p.m.
Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 11 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
Reign FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.
