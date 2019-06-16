National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA Washington 5 1 2 17 13 5 Utah 5 2 1 16 8 5 Portland 4 1 3 15 17 11 North Carolina 3 2 4 13 17 9 Houston 3 2 3 12 10 11 Chicago 3 3 2 11 13 13 Reign FC 2 1 5 11 8 9 Sky Blue FC 0 6 2 2 5 12 Orlando 0 7 2 2 4 20

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Portland 1, North Carolina 1, tie

Orlando 2, Houston 2, tie

Utah 1, Sky Blue FC 0

Washington 1, Reign FC 1, tie

Friday, June 21

Utah at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Reign FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

