National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|5
|1
|2
|17
|13
|5
|Utah
|5
|2
|1
|16
|8
|5
|Portland
|4
|1
|3
|15
|17
|11
|North Carolina
|3
|2
|4
|13
|17
|9
|Houston
|3
|2
|3
|12
|10
|11
|Chicago
|3
|3
|2
|11
|13
|13
|Reign FC
|2
|1
|5
|11
|8
|9
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|12
|Orlando
|0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|20
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Portland 1, North Carolina 1, tie
Orlando 2, Houston 2, tie
Utah 1, Sky Blue FC 0
Washington 1, Reign FC 1, tie
Utah at Portland, 11 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
Reign FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.