National Women’s Soccer League

June 23, 2019 12:03 am
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Washington 5 1 3 18 13 5
Utah 5 2 2 17 8 5
Portland 4 1 4 16 17 11
North Carolina 3 2 4 13 17 9
Houston 3 2 4 13 10 11
Chicago 3 3 2 11 13 13
Reign FC 2 1 5 11 8 9
Orlando 1 7 2 5 6 21
Sky Blue FC 0 7 2 2 6 14

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Houston 0, Washington 0

Orlando 2, Sky Blue FC 1

Sunday’s Game

Reign FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Reign FC at Utah, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Chicago at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Houston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Reign FC at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Washington at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

