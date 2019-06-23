National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA Washington 5 1 3 18 13 5 Utah 5 2 2 17 8 5 Portland 4 1 4 16 17 11 Reign FC 3 1 5 14 9 9 North Carolina 3 2 4 13 17 9 Houston 3 2 4 13 10 11 Chicago 3 4 2 11 13 14 Orlando 1 7 2 5 6 21 Sky Blue FC 0 7 2 2 6 14

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Houston 0, Washington 0

Orlando 2, Sky Blue FC 1

Sunday’s Game

Reign FC 1, Chicago 0

Advertisement

Friday, June 28

Reign FC at Utah, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Chicago at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Houston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Reign FC at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Washington at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.