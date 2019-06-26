Listen Live Sports

National Women’s Soccer League

June 26, 2019 5:22 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Washington 5 1 3 18 13 5
Utah 5 2 2 17 8 5
Portland 4 1 4 16 17 11
Reign FC 3 1 5 14 9 9
North Carolina 3 2 4 13 17 9
Houston 3 2 4 13 10 11
Chicago 3 4 2 11 13 14
Orlando 1 7 2 5 6 21
Sky Blue FC 0 7 2 2 6 14

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Reign FC at Utah, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Chicago at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Houston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Reign FC at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Washington at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Utah at Sky Blue FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Reign FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.

