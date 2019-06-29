National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|5
|2
|3
|18
|14
|7
|Reign FC
|4
|1
|5
|17
|11
|9
|Portland
|4
|1
|5
|17
|17
|11
|Utah
|5
|3
|2
|17
|8
|7
|North Carolina
|4
|2
|4
|16
|19
|10
|Houston
|3
|2
|5
|14
|10
|11
|Chicago
|3
|4
|2
|11
|13
|14
|Orlando
|1
|7
|2
|5
|6
|21
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|7
|2
|2
|6
|14
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Reign FC 2, Utah 0
North Carolina 2, Washington 1
Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Houston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Reign FC at Portland, 11 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Sky Blue FC, 7:30 p.m.
Reign FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.
