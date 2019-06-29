Listen Live Sports

National Women’s Soccer League

June 29, 2019 11:57 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 5 1 5 20 19 12
Washington 5 2 3 18 14 7
Reign FC 4 1 5 17 11 9
Utah 5 3 2 17 8 7
North Carolina 4 2 4 16 19 10
Houston 3 3 5 14 11 13
Chicago 3 4 2 11 13 14
Orlando 1 7 2 5 6 21
Sky Blue FC 0 7 2 2 6 14

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Reign FC 2, Utah 0

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 2, Washington 1

Portland 2, Houston 1

Sunday, June 30

Chicago at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Houston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Reign FC at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Washington at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Utah at Sky Blue FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Reign FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.

