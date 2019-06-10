Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 12, White Sox 1

June 10, 2019 11:30 pm
 
< a min read
Washington Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Trner ss 6 2 3 2 L.Grcia cf 4 1 1 1
Eaton rf 4 1 3 1 Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 5 1 1 0 J.Rndon 3b 0 0 0 0
J.Soto lf 5 1 2 1 J.Abreu dh 4 0 0 0
Kndrick dh 3 3 2 1 J.McCnn c 4 0 2 0
M.Adams 1b 3 0 1 0 El.Jmen lf 3 0 0 0
Parra 1b 2 0 0 0 Y.Alnso 1b 3 0 0 0
B.Dzier 2b 4 2 1 1 Ti.Andr ss 3 0 0 0
Suzuki c 4 1 1 5 Y.Sanch 2b 3 0 0 0
V.Rbles cf 4 1 2 1 Tilson rf 1 0 0 0
Cordell ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 40 12 16 12 Totals 29 1 4 1
Washington 011 010 126—12
Chicago 000 001 000— 1

E_Vieira (1). DP_Washington 1. LOB_Washington 7, Chicago 3. 2B_T.Turner (11), Eaton (7), Kendrick (10), B.Dozier (9). 3B_T.Turner (2). HR_T.Turner (5), Suzuki (6), L.Garcia (3). CS_T.Turner (1), V.Robles (4). SF_Suzuki (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Sanchez W,2-6 6 4 1 1 1 1
Rainey H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sipp 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 1 0
Chicago
Despaigne L,0-1 6 7 3 3 2 2
Ruiz 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Osich 1 3 2 2 0 1
Vieira 1-3 4 4 4 0 1
Minaya 1 1 2 2 1 0

A.Sanchez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Vieira pitched to 4 batters in the 9th

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:06. A_16,305 (40,615).

