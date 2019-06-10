Nationals 12, White Sox 1

|Washington
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|6
|2
|3
|2
|L.Grcia cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|J.Rndon 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|J.Abreu dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick dh
|3
|3
|2
|1
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|El.Jmen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Parra 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Alnso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Ti.Andr ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|5
|Y.Sanch 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Tilson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordell ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|12
|16
|12
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|Washington
|011
|010
|126—12
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—
|1
E_Vieira (1). DP_Washington 1. LOB_Washington 7, Chicago 3. 2B_T.Turner (11), Eaton (7), Kendrick (10), B.Dozier (9). 3B_T.Turner (2). HR_T.Turner (5), Suzuki (6), L.Garcia (3). CS_T.Turner (1), V.Robles (4). SF_Suzuki (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Sanchez W,2-6
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rainey H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sipp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosenthal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chicago
|Despaigne L,0-1
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Ruiz
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Osich
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Vieira
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Minaya
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
A.Sanchez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Vieira pitched to 4 batters in the 9th
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:06. A_16,305 (40,615).
