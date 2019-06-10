Nationals 12, White Sox 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.284
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Soto lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Kendrick dh
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|Adams 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Parra 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Dozier 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.230
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|.278
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.240
|Totals
|40
|12
|16
|12
|5
|5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Rondon 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Abreu dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|McCann c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Jimenez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Y.Sanchez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Tilson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|a-Cordell ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Washington
|011
|010
|126—12
|16
|0
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—
|1
|4
|1
a-struck out for Tilson in the 8th.
E_Vieira (1). LOB_Washington 7, Chicago 3. 2B_Turner (11), Eaton (7), Kendrick (10), Dozier (9). 3B_Turner (2). HR_Turner (5), off Despaigne; Suzuki (6), off Minaya; Garcia (3), off A.Sanchez. RBIs_Turner 2 (14), Eaton (17), Soto (39), Kendrick (40), Dozier (24), Suzuki 5 (27), Robles (26), Garcia (19). CS_Turner (1), Robles (4). SF_Suzuki.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Turner, Soto 2, Adams); Chicago 1 (Anderson). RISP_Washington 6 for 16; Chicago 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Parra, Jimenez, Alonso. GIDP_Abreu.
DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Dozier, Parra).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|A.Sanchez, W, 2-6
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|69
|3.92
|Rainey, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.64
|Sipp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.97
|Rosenthal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|27.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Despaigne, L, 0-1
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|2
|97
|4.50
|Ruiz
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|30
|5.14
|Osich
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|6.20
|Vieira
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|25
|9.64
|Minaya
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15
|2.16
A.Sanchez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Vieira pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rainey 1-0, Osich 1-0, Vieira 1-0, Minaya 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:06. A_16,305 (40,615).
