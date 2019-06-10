Nationals 12, White Sox 1

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 6 2 3 2 0 2 .284 Eaton rf 4 1 3 1 1 0 .271 Rendon 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .316 Soto lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .286 Kendrick dh 3 3 2 1 2 0 .333 Adams 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Parra 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Dozier 2b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .230 Suzuki c 4 1 1 5 0 0 .278 Robles cf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .240 Totals 40 12 16 12 5 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .280 Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .295 Rondon 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .213 Abreu dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .246 McCann c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .329 Jimenez lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .181 Anderson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .320 Y.Sanchez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Tilson rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .271 a-Cordell ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Totals 29 1 4 1 2 2

Washington 011 010 126—12 16 0 Chicago 000 001 000— 1 4 1

a-struck out for Tilson in the 8th.

E_Vieira (1). LOB_Washington 7, Chicago 3. 2B_Turner (11), Eaton (7), Kendrick (10), Dozier (9). 3B_Turner (2). HR_Turner (5), off Despaigne; Suzuki (6), off Minaya; Garcia (3), off A.Sanchez. RBIs_Turner 2 (14), Eaton (17), Soto (39), Kendrick (40), Dozier (24), Suzuki 5 (27), Robles (26), Garcia (19). CS_Turner (1), Robles (4). SF_Suzuki.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Turner, Soto 2, Adams); Chicago 1 (Anderson). RISP_Washington 6 for 16; Chicago 0 for 2.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Parra, Jimenez, Alonso. GIDP_Abreu.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Dozier, Parra).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA A.Sanchez, W, 2-6 6 4 1 1 1 1 69 3.92 Rainey, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.64 Sipp 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.97 Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 27.00 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Despaigne, L, 0-1 6 7 3 3 2 2 97 4.50 Ruiz 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 30 5.14 Osich 1 3 2 2 0 1 21 6.20 Vieira 1-3 4 4 4 0 1 25 9.64 Minaya 1 1 2 2 1 0 15 2.16

A.Sanchez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Vieira pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rainey 1-0, Osich 1-0, Vieira 1-0, Minaya 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:06. A_16,305 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.