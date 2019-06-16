Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Nationals 15, Diamondbacks 5

June 16, 2019 5:09 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Marte cf 4 3 3 1 1 0 .286
Walker 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Vargas 2b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .266
Locastro lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .274
Joseph c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .150
Cron ph 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Godley p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .292
C.Kelly c 1 1 1 1 0 0 .271
Totals 38 5 11 5 1 6
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 4 1 0 0 1 2 .289
Eaton rf 3 3 3 1 2 0 .280
Soto lf 3 3 1 0 1 2 .289
Kendrick 2b 4 2 3 2 1 0 .333
Adams 1b 5 2 2 7 0 0 .258
Suzuki c 3 1 2 3 0 0 .280
Gomes c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .227
a-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Sanchez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .042
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sanchez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Rendon 3b 5 3 3 2 0 0 .321
Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Totals 36 15 15 15 5 8
Arizona 100 100 102— 5 11 0
Washington 313 012 05x—15 15 1

a-struck out for Rainey in the 6th.

E_Sanchez (1). LOB_Arizona 10, Washington 4. 2B_Marte (15), Locastro (4). HR_Marte (20), off Sanchez; Adams (8), off Godley; Suzuki (7), off Godley; Rendon (16), off Godley; Adams (9), off Crichton. RBIs_Marte (50), Escobar (58), C.Kelly (24), Vargas (13), Ahmed (29), Eaton (19), Rendon 2 (50), Kendrick 2 (43), Adams 7 (27), Suzuki 3 (30). SB_Turner (11). CS_Eaton (3). SF_Ahmed. S_Sanchez.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Escobar, Locastro, Joseph, Godley); Washington 2 (Turner, Robles). RISP_Arizona 3 for 8; Washington 6 for 9.

GIDP_Rendon.

DP_Arizona 2 (Vargas, Walker), (Joseph, Ahmed).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Crichton 1 2-3 3 5 5 2 3 46 7.94
Joseph 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Bradley, L, 2-4 1 1-3 5 4 4 2 2 43 5.18
Godley 4 2-3 7 6 6 1 3 75 6.52
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.96
Sipp 1 2 2 1 1 1 24 5.02
Sanchez, W, 3-6 6 6 2 2 0 3 98 3.84
Rainey 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 2.19

Inherited runners-scored_Godley 1-0. HBP_Sanchez 2 (Joseph,Locastro), Crichton (Soto).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:14. A_29,032 (41,313).

