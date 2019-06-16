Nationals 15, Diamondbacks 5

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Marte cf 4 3 3 1 1 0 .286 Walker 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Vargas 2b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .266 Locastro lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .233 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .274 Joseph c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .150 Cron ph 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Godley p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .292 C.Kelly c 1 1 1 1 0 0 .271 Totals 38 5 11 5 1 6

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 4 1 0 0 1 2 .289 Eaton rf 3 3 3 1 2 0 .280 Soto lf 3 3 1 0 1 2 .289 Kendrick 2b 4 2 3 2 1 0 .333 Adams 1b 5 2 2 7 0 0 .258 Suzuki c 3 1 2 3 0 0 .280 Gomes c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Sanchez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .042 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Sanchez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Rendon 3b 5 3 3 2 0 0 .321 Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Totals 36 15 15 15 5 8

Arizona 100 100 102— 5 11 0 Washington 313 012 05x—15 15 1

a-struck out for Rainey in the 6th.

E_Sanchez (1). LOB_Arizona 10, Washington 4. 2B_Marte (15), Locastro (4). HR_Marte (20), off Sanchez; Adams (8), off Godley; Suzuki (7), off Godley; Rendon (16), off Godley; Adams (9), off Crichton. RBIs_Vargas (13), Escobar (58), C.Kelly (24), Marte (50), Ahmed (29), Adams 7 (27), Kendrick 2 (43), Rendon 2 (50), Suzuki 3 (30), Eaton (19). SB_Turner (11). CS_Eaton (3). SF_Ahmed. S_Sanchez.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Escobar, Joseph, Locastro, Godley); Washington 2 (Robles, Turner). RISP_Arizona 3 for 8; Washington 6 for 9.

GIDP_Rendon.

DP_Arizona 2 (Vargas, Walker), (Joseph, Ahmed).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Joseph 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Bradley, L, 2-4 1 1-3 5 4 4 2 2 43 5.18 Godley 4 2-3 7 6 6 1 3 75 6.52 Crichton 1 2-3 3 5 5 2 3 46 7.94 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, W, 3-6 6 6 2 2 0 3 98 3.84 Rainey 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 2.19 Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.96 Sipp 1 2 2 1 1 1 24 5.02

Inherited runners-scored_Godley 1-0. HBP_Sanchez 2 (Joseph,Locastro), Crichton (Soto).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:14. A_29,032 (41,313).

