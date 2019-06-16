Nationals 15, Diamondbacks 5

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Marte cf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Vargas 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Locastro lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Cron ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Godley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|C.Kelly c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|1
|6
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.289
|Eaton rf
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|.280
|Soto lf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.289
|Kendrick 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Adams 1b
|5
|2
|2
|7
|0
|0
|.258
|Suzuki c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.280
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Taylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Sanchez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.042
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Sanchez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Rendon 3b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.321
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Totals
|36
|15
|15
|15
|5
|8
|Arizona
|100
|100
|102—
|5
|11
|0
|Washington
|313
|012
|05x—15
|15
|1
a-struck out for Rainey in the 6th.
E_Sanchez (1). LOB_Arizona 10, Washington 4. 2B_Marte (15), Locastro (4). HR_Marte (20), off Sanchez; Adams (8), off Godley; Suzuki (7), off Godley; Rendon (16), off Godley; Adams (9), off Crichton. RBIs_Vargas (13), Escobar (58), C.Kelly (24), Marte (50), Ahmed (29), Adams 7 (27), Kendrick 2 (43), Rendon 2 (50), Suzuki 3 (30), Eaton (19). SB_Turner (11). CS_Eaton (3). SF_Ahmed. S_Sanchez.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Escobar, Joseph, Locastro, Godley); Washington 2 (Robles, Turner). RISP_Arizona 3 for 8; Washington 6 for 9.
GIDP_Rendon.
DP_Arizona 2 (Vargas, Walker), (Joseph, Ahmed).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Joseph
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Bradley, L, 2-4
|1
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|43
|5.18
|Godley
|4
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|3
|75
|6.52
|Crichton
|1
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|3
|46
|7.94
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, W, 3-6
|6
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|98
|3.84
|Rainey
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.19
|Guerra
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.96
|Sipp
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|24
|5.02
Inherited runners-scored_Godley 1-0. HBP_Sanchez 2 (Joseph,Locastro), Crichton (Soto).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:14. A_29,032 (41,313).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.