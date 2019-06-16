Nationals 15, Diamondbacks 5

|Arizona
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Dyson rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|T.Trner ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|K.Marte cf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Eaton rf
|3
|3
|3
|1
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rendon 3b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|Crchton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ad.Snch 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J.Soto lf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Kndrick 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|I.Vrgas 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|M.Adams 1b
|5
|2
|2
|7
|Lcastro lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Suzuki c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Joseph c-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Brdly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Javy.Gr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Godley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Cron ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Sanch p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Tylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|36
|15
|15
|15
|Arizona
|100
|100
|102—
|5
|Washington
|313
|012
|05x—15
E_Ad.Sanchez (1). DP_Arizona 2. LOB_Arizona 10, Washington 4. 2B_K.Marte (15), Locastro (4). HR_K.Marte (20), Rendon (16), M.Adams 2 (9), Suzuki (7). SB_T.Turner (11). CS_Eaton (3). SF_Ahmed (7). S_A.Sanchez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|A.Bradley L,2-4
|1
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Godley
|4
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|3
|Crichton
|1
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Washington
|A.Sanchez W,3-6
|6
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Rainey
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Javy.Guerra
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sipp
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by A.Sanchez (Joseph), by A.Sanchez (Locastro), by Crichton (J.Soto).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:14. A_29,032 (41,313).
