Nationals 15, Diamondbacks 5

June 16, 2019 5:09 pm
 
Arizona Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Dyson rf 5 0 1 0 T.Trner ss 4 1 0 0
K.Marte cf 4 3 3 1 Eaton rf 3 3 3 1
E.Escbr 3b 4 0 1 1 Rendon 3b 5 3 3 2
Crchton p 0 0 0 0 Ad.Snch 3b 0 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 1 1 1 1 J.Soto lf 3 3 1 0
C.Wlker 1b 5 0 1 0 Kndrick 2b 4 2 3 2
I.Vrgas 2b 5 1 3 1 M.Adams 1b 5 2 2 7
Lcastro lf 4 0 1 0 Suzuki c 3 1 2 3
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 1 Gomes c 2 0 0 0
Joseph c-p 3 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 4 0 1 0
A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0 Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0
Godley p 2 0 0 0 Sipp p 0 0 0 0
K.Cron ph-3b 2 0 0 0 A.Sanch p 1 0 0 0
Parra ph 1 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0
M.Tylor cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 5 11 5 Totals 36 15 15 15
Arizona 100 100 102— 5
Washington 313 012 05x—15

E_Ad.Sanchez (1). DP_Arizona 2. LOB_Arizona 10, Washington 4. 2B_K.Marte (15), Locastro (4). HR_K.Marte (20), Rendon (16), M.Adams 2 (9), Suzuki (7). SB_T.Turner (11). CS_Eaton (3). SF_Ahmed (7). S_A.Sanchez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
A.Bradley L,2-4 1 1-3 5 4 4 2 2
Godley 4 2-3 7 6 6 1 3
Crichton 1 2-3 3 5 5 2 3
Washington
A.Sanchez W,3-6 6 6 2 2 0 3
Rainey 1 2 1 1 0 1
Javy.Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 1
Sipp 1 2 2 1 1 1

HBP_by A.Sanchez (Joseph), by A.Sanchez (Locastro), by Crichton (J.Soto).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:14. A_29,032 (41,313).

