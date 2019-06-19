Nationals 2, Phillies 0

Philadelphia Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Segura ss 4 0 1 0 T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 2 0 0 0 Eaton rf 3 0 1 0 Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 2 0 1 0 Bruce lf 4 0 1 0 M.Adams 1b 3 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 1 1 1 B.Mller 3b 3 0 1 0 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 Knapp c 3 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 3 1 1 1 Arrieta p 2 0 0 0 Schrzer p 2 0 0 0 Ralmuto ph 1 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 27 2 4 2

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 Washington 010 000 01x—2

E_Arrieta (2). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Washington 4. 2B_C.Hernandez (16). HR_B.Dozier (12), V.Robles (10). SB_T.Turner (12), J.Soto (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Arrieta L,6-6 6 2 1 1 1 3 Nicasio 1 1 0 0 0 1 Neshek 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Hammer 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Washington Scherzer W,6-5 7 4 0 0 2 10 Suero H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2 Doolittle S,15-18 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:05. A_24,220 (41,313).

