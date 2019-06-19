Nationals 2, Phillies 0

|Philadelphia
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Trner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|B.Mller 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Arrieta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schrzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|Washington
|010
|000
|01x—2
E_Arrieta (2). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Washington 4. 2B_C.Hernandez (16). HR_B.Dozier (12), V.Robles (10). SB_T.Turner (12), J.Soto (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Arrieta L,6-6
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Nicasio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neshek
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hammer
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|Scherzer W,6-5
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Suero H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Doolittle S,15-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:05. A_24,220 (41,313).
