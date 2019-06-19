Nationals 2, Phillies 0

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Harper rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .243 Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .338 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Bruce lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Miller 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .286 Knapp c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .175 Arrieta p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .138 a-Realmuto ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 0 4 0 2 12

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .275 Eaton rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .280 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .309 Soto lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .296 Adams 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Dozier 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .235 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Robles cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .236 Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .108 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 27 2 4 2 3 4

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 4 1 Washington 010 000 01x—2 4 0

a-struck out for Arrieta in the 7th. b-flied out for Suero in the 8th.

E_Arrieta (2). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Washington 4. 2B_Hernandez (16). HR_Dozier (12), off Arrieta; Robles (10), off Neshek. RBIs_Dozier (28), Robles (29). SB_Turner (12), Soto (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Realmuto); Washington 3 (Rendon, Adams, Dozier). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Washington 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Harper, Kingery, Soto. GIDP_Adams.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta, L, 6-6 6 2 1 1 1 3 85 4.12 Nicasio 1 1 0 0 0 1 26 4.20 Neshek 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 11 5.00 Hammer 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 16 4.05 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 6-5 7 4 0 0 2 10 117 2.62 Suero, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.14 Doolittle, S, 15-18 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.34

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:05. A_24,220 (41,313).

