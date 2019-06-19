Nationals 2, Phillies 0

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Harper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.338
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Miller 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Arrieta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.138
|a-Realmuto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|2
|12
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Soto lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Adams 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Dozier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.108
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|Washington
|010
|000
|01x—2
|4
|0
a-struck out for Arrieta in the 7th. b-flied out for Suero in the 8th.
E_Arrieta (2). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Washington 4. 2B_Hernandez (16). HR_Dozier (12), off Arrieta; Robles (10), off Neshek. RBIs_Dozier (28), Robles (29). SB_Turner (12), Soto (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Realmuto); Washington 3 (Rendon, Adams, Dozier). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Washington 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Harper, Kingery, Soto. GIDP_Adams.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, L, 6-6
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|85
|4.12
|Nicasio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|4.20
|Neshek
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|5.00
|Hammer
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.05
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 6-5
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|10
|117
|2.62
|Suero, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.14
|Doolittle, S, 15-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.34
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:05. A_24,220 (41,313).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.