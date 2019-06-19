Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 2, Phillies 0

June 19, 2019 10:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Harper rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .243
Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .338
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Bruce lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Miller 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .286
Knapp c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .175
Arrieta p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .138
a-Realmuto ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 0 4 0 2 12
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .275
Eaton rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .280
Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .309
Soto lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .296
Adams 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Dozier 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .235
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Robles cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .236
Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .108
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 27 2 4 2 3 4
Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 4 1
Washington 010 000 01x—2 4 0

a-struck out for Arrieta in the 7th. b-flied out for Suero in the 8th.

E_Arrieta (2). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Washington 4. 2B_Hernandez (16). HR_Dozier (12), off Arrieta; Robles (10), off Neshek. RBIs_Dozier (28), Robles (29). SB_Turner (12), Soto (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Realmuto); Washington 3 (Rendon, Adams, Dozier). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Washington 0 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Harper, Kingery, Soto. GIDP_Adams.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta, L, 6-6 6 2 1 1 1 3 85 4.12
Nicasio 1 1 0 0 0 1 26 4.20
Neshek 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 11 5.00
Hammer 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 16 4.05
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 6-5 7 4 0 0 2 10 117 2.62
Suero, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.14
Doolittle, S, 15-18 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.34

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:05. A_24,220 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.