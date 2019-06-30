Nationals 2, Tigers 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|J.Soto lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.297
|Kendrick dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.325
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|5
|6
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Castellanos dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|b-Rodriguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Dixon 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.247
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Castro rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Beckham 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Wilson c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|a-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Hicks c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|1
|15
|Washington
|000
|100
|010—2
|7
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
a-struck out for Wilson in the 8th. b-lined out for Stewart in the 9th.
LOB_Washington 10, Detroit 5. 2B_Rendon (21), Goodrum (17). HR_Rendon (19), off Jimenez; Dixon (11), off Scherzer. RBIs_Rendon (58), Suzuki (35), Dixon (32). SB_Turner (17), Eaton (6), Robles (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Eaton 2, Rendon, Kendrick, Dozier 3); Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Castro). RISP_Washington 1 for 13; Detroit 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Rendon, Turner, M.Adams.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 8-5
|8
|4
|1
|1
|0
|14
|115
|2.43
|Doolittle, S, 18-21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.18
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|89
|5.36
|Farmer
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.31
|Stumpf
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.64
|Jimenez, L, 2-6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|5.12
|Cisnero
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|4.15
Jimenez pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 2-0, Cisnero 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:53. A_21,052 (41,297).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.