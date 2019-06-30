Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 2, Tigers 1

June 30, 2019 4:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .274
Eaton rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .279
Rendon 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .311
J.Soto lf 1 0 0 0 3 1 .297
Kendrick dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .325
M.Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Suzuki c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .273
Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .230
Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244
Totals 34 2 7 2 5 6
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Castellanos dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .276
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .225
b-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .207
Dixon 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .247
Goodrum ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Castro rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .272
Beckham 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216
Wilson c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .136
a-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Hicks c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .187
Totals 32 1 5 1 1 15
Washington 000 100 010—2 7 0
Detroit 000 000 100—1 5 0

a-struck out for Wilson in the 8th. b-lined out for Stewart in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 10, Detroit 5. 2B_Rendon (21), Goodrum (17). HR_Rendon (19), off Jimenez; Dixon (11), off Scherzer. RBIs_Rendon (58), Suzuki (35), Dixon (32). SB_Turner (17), Eaton (6), Robles (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Eaton 2, Rendon, Kendrick, Dozier 3); Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Castro). RISP_Washington 1 for 13; Detroit 0 for 2.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Rendon, Turner, M.Adams.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 8-5 8 4 1 1 0 14 115 2.43
Doolittle, S, 18-21 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.18
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann 6 4 1 1 2 4 89 5.36
Farmer 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 4.31
Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.64
Jimenez, L, 2-6 0 1 1 1 1 0 10 5.12
Cisnero 2 1 0 0 1 2 34 4.15

Jimenez pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 2-0, Cisnero 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:53. A_21,052 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.