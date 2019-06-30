Nationals 2, Tigers 1

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .274 Eaton rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .279 Rendon 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .311 J.Soto lf 1 0 0 0 3 1 .297 Kendrick dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .325 M.Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Suzuki c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .273 Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244 Totals 34 2 7 2 5 6

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Castellanos dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .276 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .225 b-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .207 Dixon 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .247 Goodrum ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Castro rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Beckham 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Wilson c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .136 a-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Hicks c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .187 Totals 32 1 5 1 1 15

Washington 000 100 010—2 7 0 Detroit 000 000 100—1 5 0

a-struck out for Wilson in the 8th. b-lined out for Stewart in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 10, Detroit 5. 2B_Rendon (21), Goodrum (17). HR_Rendon (19), off Jimenez; Dixon (11), off Scherzer. RBIs_Rendon (58), Suzuki (35), Dixon (32). SB_Turner (17), Eaton (6), Robles (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Eaton 2, Rendon, Kendrick, Dozier 3); Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Castro). RISP_Washington 1 for 13; Detroit 0 for 2.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Rendon, Turner, M.Adams.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 8-5 8 4 1 1 0 14 115 2.43 Doolittle, S, 18-21 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.18 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann 6 4 1 1 2 4 89 5.36 Farmer 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 4.31 Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.64 Jimenez, L, 2-6 0 1 1 1 1 0 10 5.12 Cisnero 2 1 0 0 1 2 34 4.15

Jimenez pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 2-0, Cisnero 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:53. A_21,052 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.