Nationals 4, Braves 3

Atlanta Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Acn Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 5 0 1 0 Swanson ss 5 1 1 0 J.Soto lf 3 1 2 0 F.Frman 1b 4 0 1 1 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 1 Dnldson 3b 3 0 2 0 Kndrick 1b 4 0 1 0 Mrkakis rf 4 1 1 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 1 1 0 Riley lf 4 1 1 2 V.Rbles rf 2 1 1 1 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 3 0 0 1 Camargo pr 0 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 1 1 1 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Strsbrg p 2 0 0 0 Keuchel p 1 0 0 0 Eaton ph 0 0 0 0 Tssaint p 0 0 0 0 Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 J.Webb p 0 0 0 0 Rsnthal p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 32 4 8 4

Atlanta 021 000 000—3 Washington 000 310 00x—4

E_Albies (3). DP_Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Washington 9. 2B_F.Freeman (19), Donaldson (18), J.Soto (15). 3B_J.Soto (2), V.Robles (2). HR_Riley (12), Gomes (3). S_M.Taylor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Keuchel L,0-1 5 8 4 3 0 3 Toussaint 1 0 0 0 2 1 J.Webb 2 0 0 0 0 2 Washington Strasburg W,8-4 6 5 3 3 3 5 Javy.Guerra H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Sipp H,7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Rosenthal H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Suero S,1-3 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Keuchel (V.Robles), by Keuchel (V.Robles). WP_Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Alan Porter; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:01. A_34,212 (41,313).

