Nationals 4, Braves 3

June 21, 2019 10:24 pm
 
Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acn Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 5 0 1 0
Swanson ss 5 1 1 0 J.Soto lf 3 1 2 0
F.Frman 1b 4 0 1 1 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 1
Dnldson 3b 3 0 2 0 Kndrick 1b 4 0 1 0
Mrkakis rf 4 1 1 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 1 1 0
Riley lf 4 1 1 2 V.Rbles rf 2 1 1 1
B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 3 0 0 1
Camargo pr 0 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 1 1 1
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Strsbrg p 2 0 0 0
Keuchel p 1 0 0 0 Eaton ph 0 0 0 0
Tssaint p 0 0 0 0 Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 Sipp p 0 0 0 0
J.Webb p 0 0 0 0 Rsnthal p 0 0 0 0
Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 32 4 8 4
Atlanta 021 000 000—3
Washington 000 310 00x—4

E_Albies (3). DP_Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Washington 9. 2B_F.Freeman (19), Donaldson (18), J.Soto (15). 3B_J.Soto (2), V.Robles (2). HR_Riley (12), Gomes (3). S_M.Taylor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Keuchel L,0-1 5 8 4 3 0 3
Toussaint 1 0 0 0 2 1
J.Webb 2 0 0 0 0 2
Washington
Strasburg W,8-4 6 5 3 3 3 5
Javy.Guerra H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Sipp H,7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Rosenthal H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Suero S,1-3 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Keuchel (V.Robles), by Keuchel (V.Robles). WP_Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Alan Porter; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:01. A_34,212 (41,313).

