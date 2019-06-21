Nationals 4, Braves 3

|Atlanta
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|J.Soto lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Kndrick 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Riley lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|V.Rbles rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|B.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Camargo pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Strsbrg p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Keuchel p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tssaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Javy.Gr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rsnthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|Atlanta
|021
|000
|000—3
|Washington
|000
|310
|00x—4
E_Albies (3). DP_Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Washington 9. 2B_F.Freeman (19), Donaldson (18), J.Soto (15). 3B_J.Soto (2), V.Robles (2). HR_Riley (12), Gomes (3). S_M.Taylor (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Keuchel L,0-1
|5
|8
|4
|3
|0
|3
|Toussaint
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|J.Webb
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|Strasburg W,8-4
|6
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Javy.Guerra H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sipp H,7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosenthal H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero S,1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Keuchel (V.Robles), by Keuchel (V.Robles). WP_Toussaint.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Alan Porter; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:01. A_34,212 (41,313).
