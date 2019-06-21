Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 4, Braves 3

June 21, 2019 10:24 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .289
Swanson ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .260
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .314
Donaldson 3b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .265
Markakis rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .274
Riley lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .291
McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .289
1-Camargo pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Keuchel p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .304
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Totals 34 3 8 3 4 7
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .273
Soto lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .300
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .313
Kendrick 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .337
Dozier 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .235
Robles rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .243
Taylor cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .222
Gomes c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .224
Strasburg p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .091
a-Eaton ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .276
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 32 4 8 4 2 6
Atlanta 021 000 000—3 8 1
Washington 000 310 00x—4 8 0

a-walked for Strasburg in the 6th. b-singled for Toussaint in the 7th. c-struck out for Rosenthal in the 8th. d-lined out for Webb in the 9th.

1-ran for McCann in the 9th.

E_Albies (3). LOB_Atlanta 8, Washington 9. 2B_Freeman (19), Donaldson (18), Soto (15). 3B_Soto (2), Robles (2). HR_Riley (12), off Strasburg; Gomes (3), off Keuchel. RBIs_Freeman (56), Riley 2 (34), Rendon (52), Robles (33), Taylor (2), Gomes (20). S_Taylor.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Swanson, Donaldson, Riley, McCann); Washington 6 (Kendrick 3, Gomes 2, Strasburg). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 9; Washington 2 for 15.

Runners moved up_Soto, Rendon, Dozier. GIDP_Swanson.

DP_Washington 1 (Rendon, Dozier, Kendrick).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel, L, 0-1 5 8 4 3 0 3 99 5.40
Toussaint 1 0 0 0 2 1 18 4.68
Webb 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 1.35
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg, W, 8-4 6 5 3 3 3 5 101 3.79
Guerra, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.97
Sipp, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.80
Rosenthal, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 18.47
Suero, S, 1-3 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 5.74

Inherited runners-scored_Rosenthal 1-0. HBP_Keuchel 2 (Robles,Robles). WP_Toussaint. PB_McCann (4).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Alan Porter; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:01. A_34,212 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.