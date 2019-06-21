Nationals 4, Braves 3

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .289 Swanson ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .260 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .314 Donaldson 3b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .265 Markakis rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .274 Riley lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .291 McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .289 1-Camargo pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Keuchel p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .304 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Totals 34 3 8 3 4 7

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .273 Soto lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .300 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .313 Kendrick 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .337 Dozier 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .235 Robles rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .243 Taylor cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .222 Gomes c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .224 Strasburg p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .091 a-Eaton ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .276 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 32 4 8 4 2 6

Atlanta 021 000 000—3 8 1 Washington 000 310 00x—4 8 0

a-walked for Strasburg in the 6th. b-singled for Toussaint in the 7th. c-struck out for Rosenthal in the 8th. d-lined out for Webb in the 9th.

1-ran for McCann in the 9th.

E_Albies (3). LOB_Atlanta 8, Washington 9. 2B_Freeman (19), Donaldson (18), Soto (15). 3B_Soto (2), Robles (2). HR_Riley (12), off Strasburg; Gomes (3), off Keuchel. RBIs_Freeman (56), Riley 2 (34), Rendon (52), Robles (33), Taylor (2), Gomes (20). S_Taylor.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Swanson, Donaldson, Riley, McCann); Washington 6 (Kendrick 3, Gomes 2, Strasburg). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 9; Washington 2 for 15.

Runners moved up_Soto, Rendon, Dozier. GIDP_Swanson.

DP_Washington 1 (Rendon, Dozier, Kendrick).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, L, 0-1 5 8 4 3 0 3 99 5.40 Toussaint 1 0 0 0 2 1 18 4.68 Webb 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 1.35 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg, W, 8-4 6 5 3 3 3 5 101 3.79 Guerra, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.97 Sipp, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.80 Rosenthal, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 18.47 Suero, S, 1-3 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 5.74

Inherited runners-scored_Rosenthal 1-0. HBP_Keuchel 2 (Robles,Robles). WP_Toussaint. PB_McCann (4).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Alan Porter; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:01. A_34,212 (41,313).

