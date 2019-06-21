Nationals 4, Braves 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.314
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Riley lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.291
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|1-Camargo pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Keuchel p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Toussaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|4
|7
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|Dozier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Robles rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Strasburg p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|a-Eaton ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosenthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|2
|6
|Atlanta
|021
|000
|000—3
|8
|1
|Washington
|000
|310
|00x—4
|8
|0
a-walked for Strasburg in the 6th. b-singled for Toussaint in the 7th. c-struck out for Rosenthal in the 8th. d-lined out for Webb in the 9th.
1-ran for McCann in the 9th.
E_Albies (3). LOB_Atlanta 8, Washington 9. 2B_Freeman (19), Donaldson (18), Soto (15). 3B_Soto (2), Robles (2). HR_Riley (12), off Strasburg; Gomes (3), off Keuchel. RBIs_Freeman (56), Riley 2 (34), Rendon (52), Robles (33), Taylor (2), Gomes (20). S_Taylor.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Swanson, Donaldson, Riley, McCann); Washington 6 (Kendrick 3, Gomes 2, Strasburg). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 9; Washington 2 for 15.
Runners moved up_Soto, Rendon, Dozier. GIDP_Swanson.
DP_Washington 1 (Rendon, Dozier, Kendrick).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, L, 0-1
|5
|8
|4
|3
|0
|3
|99
|5.40
|Toussaint
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|4.68
|Webb
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|1.35
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg, W, 8-4
|6
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|101
|3.79
|Guerra, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.97
|Sipp, H, 7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.80
|Rosenthal, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18.47
|Suero, S, 1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|5.74
Inherited runners-scored_Rosenthal 1-0. HBP_Keuchel 2 (Robles,Robles). WP_Toussaint. PB_McCann (4).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Alan Porter; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:01. A_34,212 (41,313).
