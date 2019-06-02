Nationals 4, Reds 1

|Washington
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Parra rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Detrich 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Soto lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Winker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dav.Hrn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|E.Sarez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|VnMeter 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schrzer p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Iglss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wa.Prlt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Iglss ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Frmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lrenzen p-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peraza ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Washington
|100
|100
|020—4
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|000—1
E_Winker (1). DP_Cincinnati 1. LOB_Washington 9, Cincinnati 4. 2B_T.Turner (6), Suzuki (5), Votto (10), Dietrich (3), Barnhart (4). S_Scherzer (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Scherzer W,3-5
|8
|3
|1
|1
|1
|15
|Doolittle S,12-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|Gray L,2-5
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Garrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lorenzen
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Iglesias
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Peralta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Scherzer (Winker).
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.
T_3:07. A_22,801 (42,319).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.