Nationals 4, Reds 1

June 2, 2019 4:39 pm
 
Washington Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Trner ss 5 1 1 0 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0
Parra rf 5 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 1 1 0
Rendon 3b 4 1 3 1 Detrich 2b 4 0 1 1
J.Soto lf 4 2 1 0 Winker lf 2 0 0 0
M.Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 Dav.Hrn p 0 0 0 0
Suzuki c 3 0 2 1 E.Sarez 3b 1 0 0 0
B.Dzier 2b 3 0 2 2 Puig rf 4 0 0 0
V.Rbles cf 3 0 0 0 VnMeter 3b 2 0 0 0
Schrzer p 3 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0
J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0
Brnhart c 3 0 1 0
S.Gray p 1 0 0 0
K.Frmer ph 1 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Lrenzen p-lf 0 0 0 0
Peraza ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 30 1 3 1
Washington 100 100 020—4
Cincinnati 000 100 000—1

E_Winker (1). DP_Cincinnati 1. LOB_Washington 9, Cincinnati 4. 2B_T.Turner (6), Suzuki (5), Votto (10), Dietrich (3), Barnhart (4). S_Scherzer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer W,3-5 8 3 1 1 1 15
Doolittle S,12-14 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Gray L,2-5 5 5 2 2 1 4
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0
Lorenzen 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hernandez 1 1 2 2 1 2
Iglesias 1-3 1 0 0 2 1
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Scherzer (Winker).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.

T_3:07. A_22,801 (42,319).

