Nationals 4, Reds 1

Washington Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi T.Trner ss 5 1 1 0 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 Parra rf 5 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 1 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 3 1 Detrich 2b 4 0 1 1 J.Soto lf 4 2 1 0 Winker lf 2 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 Dav.Hrn p 0 0 0 0 Suzuki c 3 0 2 1 E.Sarez 3b 1 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 2 2 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 3 0 0 0 VnMeter 3b 2 0 0 0 Schrzer p 3 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 0 1 0 S.Gray p 1 0 0 0 K.Frmer ph 1 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Lrenzen p-lf 0 0 0 0 Peraza ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 30 1 3 1

Washington 100 100 020—4 Cincinnati 000 100 000—1

E_Winker (1). DP_Cincinnati 1. LOB_Washington 9, Cincinnati 4. 2B_T.Turner (6), Suzuki (5), Votto (10), Dietrich (3), Barnhart (4). S_Scherzer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Scherzer W,3-5 8 3 1 1 1 15 Doolittle S,12-14 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cincinnati Gray L,2-5 5 5 2 2 1 4 Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0 Lorenzen 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Hernandez 1 1 2 2 1 2 Iglesias 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Scherzer (Winker).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.

T_3:07. A_22,801 (42,319).

