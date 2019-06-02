Nationals 4, Reds 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Parra rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.331
|Soto lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.223
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Scherzer p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|5
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Dietrich 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Winker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suarez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|VanMeter 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|a-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lorenzen p-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|b-Peraza ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|16
|Washington
|100
|100
|020—4
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|000—1
|3
|1
a-struck out for Gray in the 5th. b-popped out for Lorenzen in the 8th.
E_Winker (1). LOB_Washington 9, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Turner (6), Suzuki (5), Votto (10), Dietrich (3), Barnhart (4). RBIs_Rendon (35), Suzuki (20), Dozier 2 (19), Dietrich (37). S_Scherzer.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Turner, Adams, Robles, Scherzer 2); Cincinnati 2 (Votto, J.Iglesias). RISP_Washington 3 for 10; Cincinnati 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Adams. GIDP_Dozier.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (VanMeter, Dietrich, Votto).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 3-5
|8
|3
|1
|1
|1
|15
|120
|3.06
|Doolittle, S, 12-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.24
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 2-5
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|88
|3.54
|Garrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.82
|Lorenzen
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.41
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|22
|5.54
|R.Iglesias
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|11
|3.04
|Peralta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.64
Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 1-0, R.Iglesias 2-2. HBP_Scherzer (Winker).
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.
T_3:07. A_22,801 (42,319).
