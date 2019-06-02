Listen Live Sports

Nationals 4, Reds 1

June 2, 2019 4:39 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .267
Parra rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .237
Rendon 3b 4 1 3 1 1 0 .331
Soto lf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .293
Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Suzuki c 3 0 2 1 1 0 .279
Dozier 2b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .223
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .236
Scherzer p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 34 4 9 4 5 8
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .267
Votto 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .247
Dietrich 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .269
Winker lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .210
VanMeter 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .200
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .298
Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .203
Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
a-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lorenzen p-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
b-Peraza ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Totals 30 1 3 1 1 16
Washington 100 100 020—4 9 0
Cincinnati 000 100 000—1 3 1

a-struck out for Gray in the 5th. b-popped out for Lorenzen in the 8th.

E_Winker (1). LOB_Washington 9, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Turner (6), Suzuki (5), Votto (10), Dietrich (3), Barnhart (4). RBIs_Rendon (35), Suzuki (20), Dozier 2 (19), Dietrich (37). S_Scherzer.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Turner, Adams, Robles, Scherzer 2); Cincinnati 2 (Votto, J.Iglesias). RISP_Washington 3 for 10; Cincinnati 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Adams. GIDP_Dozier.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (VanMeter, Dietrich, Votto).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 3-5 8 3 1 1 1 15 120 3.06
Doolittle, S, 12-14 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.24
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 2-5 5 5 2 2 1 4 88 3.54
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 1.82
Lorenzen 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.41
Hernandez 1 1 2 2 1 2 22 5.54
R.Iglesias 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 11 3.04
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 4.64

Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 1-0, R.Iglesias 2-2. HBP_Scherzer (Winker).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.

T_3:07. A_22,801 (42,319).

