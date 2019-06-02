Nationals 4, Reds 1

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .267 Parra rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .237 Rendon 3b 4 1 3 1 1 0 .331 Soto lf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .293 Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Suzuki c 3 0 2 1 1 0 .279 Dozier 2b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .223 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .236 Scherzer p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 34 4 9 4 5 8

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .267 Votto 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .247 Dietrich 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .269 Winker lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suarez 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .210 VanMeter 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .200 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .298 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .203 Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 a-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lorenzen p-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 b-Peraza ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Totals 30 1 3 1 1 16

Washington 100 100 020—4 9 0 Cincinnati 000 100 000—1 3 1

a-struck out for Gray in the 5th. b-popped out for Lorenzen in the 8th.

E_Winker (1). LOB_Washington 9, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Turner (6), Suzuki (5), Votto (10), Dietrich (3), Barnhart (4). RBIs_Rendon (35), Suzuki (20), Dozier 2 (19), Dietrich (37). S_Scherzer.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Turner, Adams, Robles, Scherzer 2); Cincinnati 2 (Votto, J.Iglesias). RISP_Washington 3 for 10; Cincinnati 1 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Adams. GIDP_Dozier.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (VanMeter, Dietrich, Votto).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 3-5 8 3 1 1 1 15 120 3.06 Doolittle, S, 12-14 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.24 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 2-5 5 5 2 2 1 4 88 3.54 Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 1.82 Lorenzen 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.41 Hernandez 1 1 2 2 1 2 22 5.54 R.Iglesias 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 11 3.04 Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 4.64

Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 1-0, R.Iglesias 2-2. HBP_Scherzer (Winker).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.

T_3:07. A_22,801 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.