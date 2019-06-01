Nationals 5, Reds 2

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Kendrick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .324 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Soto lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294 Rendon 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .321 Adams 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .247 Dozier 2b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .215 Parra cf-rf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .246 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Fedde p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Robles ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Totals 35 5 8 5 2 8

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .276 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .247 Suarez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .281 Dietrich 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .270 Winker lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214 Iglesias ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .303 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200 Roark p 1 1 1 2 0 0 .222 a-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Casali ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Totals 33 2 8 2 4 8

Washington 030 100 001—5 8 2 Cincinnati 010 100 000—2 8 0

a-struck out for Roark in the 6th. b-struck out for Rainey in the 7th. c-grounded out for Suero in the 9th. d-grounded out for Bowman in the 9th.

E_Turner (6), Adams (4). LOB_Washington 5, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Senzel (6). HR_Parra (4), off Roark; Adams (6), off Roark; Dozier (8), off Bowman; Roark (1), off Fedde. RBIs_Adams (19), Dozier (17), Parra 3 (18), Roark 2 (2). SB_Parra (5). S_Roark.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Kendrick); Cincinnati 4 (Senzel, Suarez 2, Puig). RISP_Washington 1 for 3; Cincinnati 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Winker. GIDP_Winker 2, Iglesias.

DP_Washington 3 (Dozier, Turner, Adams), (Turner, Dozier, Adams), (Turner, Adams).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fedde 4 6 2 2 3 3 85 2.55 Grace 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 7.03 Rainey, W, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 27 2.84 Suero, H, 5 2 1 0 0 0 1 30 6.29 Doolittle, S, 11-13 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.38 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark, L, 4-4 6 6 4 4 1 6 89 3.47 Lorenzen 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.48 Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 1.90 Bowman 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 1.59

Fedde pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Grace 1-0, Rainey 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:59. A_27,748 (42,319).

