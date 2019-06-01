Nationals 5, Reds 2

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Kendrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Adams 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Dozier 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Parra cf-rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.246
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Fedde p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Robles ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|2
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Dietrich 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Roark p
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|a-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Casali ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|4
|8
|Washington
|030
|100
|001—5
|8
|2
|Cincinnati
|010
|100
|000—2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Roark in the 6th. b-struck out for Rainey in the 7th. c-grounded out for Suero in the 9th. d-grounded out for Bowman in the 9th.
E_Turner (6), Adams (4). LOB_Washington 5, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Senzel (6). HR_Parra (4), off Roark; Adams (6), off Roark; Dozier (8), off Bowman; Roark (1), off Fedde. RBIs_Adams (19), Dozier (17), Parra 3 (18), Roark 2 (2). SB_Parra (5). S_Roark.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Kendrick); Cincinnati 4 (Senzel, Suarez 2, Puig). RISP_Washington 1 for 3; Cincinnati 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Winker. GIDP_Winker 2, Iglesias.
DP_Washington 3 (Dozier, Turner, Adams), (Turner, Dozier, Adams), (Turner, Adams).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde
|4
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|85
|2.55
|Grace
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7.03
|Rainey, W, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|2.84
|Suero, H, 5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|6.29
|Doolittle, S, 11-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.38
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark, L, 4-4
|6
|6
|4
|4
|1
|6
|89
|3.47
|Lorenzen
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.48
|Garrett
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.90
|Bowman
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|1.59
Fedde pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Grace 1-0, Rainey 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:59. A_27,748 (42,319).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.