Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 5, Reds 2

June 1, 2019 7:29 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .262
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Kendrick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .324
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272
Soto lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294
Rendon 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .321
Adams 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .247
Dozier 2b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .215
Parra cf-rf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .246
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Fedde p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Robles ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Totals 35 5 8 5 2 8
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Senzel cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .276
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .247
Suarez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .281
Dietrich 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .270
Winker lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214
Iglesias ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .303
Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200
Roark p 1 1 1 2 0 0 .222
a-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Casali ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Totals 33 2 8 2 4 8
Washington 030 100 001—5 8 2
Cincinnati 010 100 000—2 8 0

a-struck out for Roark in the 6th. b-struck out for Rainey in the 7th. c-grounded out for Suero in the 9th. d-grounded out for Bowman in the 9th.

E_Turner (6), Adams (4). LOB_Washington 5, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Senzel (6). HR_Parra (4), off Roark; Adams (6), off Roark; Dozier (8), off Bowman; Roark (1), off Fedde. RBIs_Adams (19), Dozier (17), Parra 3 (18), Roark 2 (2). SB_Parra (5). S_Roark.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Kendrick); Cincinnati 4 (Senzel, Suarez 2, Puig). RISP_Washington 1 for 3; Cincinnati 0 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Winker. GIDP_Winker 2, Iglesias.

DP_Washington 3 (Dozier, Turner, Adams), (Turner, Dozier, Adams), (Turner, Adams).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fedde 4 6 2 2 3 3 85 2.55
Grace 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 7.03
Rainey, W, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 27 2.84
Suero, H, 5 2 1 0 0 0 1 30 6.29
Doolittle, S, 11-13 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.38
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark, L, 4-4 6 6 4 4 1 6 89 3.47
Lorenzen 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.48
Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 1.90
Bowman 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 1.59

Fedde pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Grace 1-0, Rainey 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:59. A_27,748 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.