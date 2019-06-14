Listen Live Sports

Nationals 7, Diamondbacks 3

June 14, 2019 10:13 pm
 
Arizona Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 3 2 1 1
C.Wlker ph 0 0 0 0 V.Rbles rf 3 0 1 2
K.Marte 2b 4 1 0 0 Rendon 3b 3 1 1 2
D.Prlta lf 3 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 4 0 1 1
A.Jones rf 4 0 2 0 Kndrick 1b 3 1 1 1
E.Escbr 3b 4 0 1 1 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0
K.Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Suzuki c 4 0 1 0
Ahmed ss 4 1 1 1 M.Tylor cf 4 2 2 0
C.Kelly c 4 1 2 1 Schrzer p 1 1 0 0
Ray p 2 0 0 0 M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0
I.Vrgas ph 1 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Andrese p 0 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0
Crchton p 0 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0
Lcastro ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 6 3 Totals 30 7 8 7
Arizona 001 010 010—3
Washington 003 002 20x—7

E_Kendrick (2), Ray (1). LOB_Arizona 8, Washington 4. 2B_E.Escobar (17), C.Kelly (10), T.Turner (12). HR_Ahmed (5), C.Kelly (8), Rendon (15), Kendrick (12). SB_J.Dyson (15), T.Turner (10), M.Taylor 2 (4). SF_V.Robles (3), Rendon (2). S_Scherzer (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray L,5-4 6 5 5 5 1 5
Andriese 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Crichton 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Washington
Scherzer W,5-5 7 3 2 2 1 10
Suero 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Rainey H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle 1 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_by Scherzer (D.Peralta).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:57. A_29,853 (41,313).

