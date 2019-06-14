Nationals 7, Diamondbacks 3

|Arizona
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Dyson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|C.Wlker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|D.Prlta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|A.Jones rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Kndrick 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|M.Tylor cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Schrzer p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crchton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lcastro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|30
|7
|8
|7
|Arizona
|001
|010
|010—3
|Washington
|003
|002
|20x—7
E_Kendrick (2), Ray (1). LOB_Arizona 8, Washington 4. 2B_E.Escobar (17), C.Kelly (10), T.Turner (12). HR_Ahmed (5), C.Kelly (8), Rendon (15), Kendrick (12). SB_J.Dyson (15), T.Turner (10), M.Taylor 2 (4). SF_V.Robles (3), Rendon (2). S_Scherzer (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Ray L,5-4
|6
|5
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Andriese
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Crichton
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|Scherzer W,5-5
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|Suero
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rainey H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by Scherzer (D.Peralta).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:57. A_29,853 (41,313).
