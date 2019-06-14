Nationals 7, Diamondbacks 3

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.266
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.040
|a-Locastro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Walker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|3
|13
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Robles rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.234
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.315
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Kendrick 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.323
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Taylor cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Scherzer p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|7
|8
|7
|2
|7
|Arizona
|001
|010
|010—3
|6
|1
|Washington
|003
|002
|20x—7
|8
|1
a-struck out for Ray in the 9th.
E_Ray (1), Kendrick (2). LOB_Arizona 8, Washington 4. 2B_Escobar (17), C.Kelly (10), Turner (12). HR_C.Kelly (8), off Scherzer; Ahmed (5), off Scherzer; Rendon (15), off Ray; Kendrick (12), off Ray. RBIs_Escobar (57), Ahmed (27), C.Kelly (21), Kendrick (41), Soto (40), Turner (15), Rendon 2 (48), Robles 2 (28). SB_Dyson (15), Turner (10), Taylor 2 (4). SF_Rendon, Robles. S_Scherzer.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Marte 2, Cron 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 5; Washington 3 for 4.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crichton
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Ray, L, 5-4
|6
|5
|5
|5
|1
|5
|98
|3.83
|Andriese
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|5.05
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 5-5
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|104
|2.81
|Doolittle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|3.45
|Suero
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|6.35
|Rainey, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored_Crichton 1-0, Rainey 2-0. HBP_Scherzer (Peralta).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:57. A_29,853 (41,313).
