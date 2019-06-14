Nationals 7, Diamondbacks 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .277 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Jones rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .279 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .293 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .266 C.Kelly c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .264 Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .040 a-Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Walker ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .248 Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .263 Totals 34 3 6 3 3 13

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 3 2 1 1 1 1 .286 Robles rf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .234 Rendon 3b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .315 Soto lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .285 Kendrick 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .323 Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Suzuki c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Taylor cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .231 Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Scherzer p 1 1 0 0 0 1 .114 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 7 8 7 2 7

Arizona 001 010 010—3 6 1 Washington 003 002 20x—7 8 1

a-struck out for Ray in the 9th.

E_Ray (1), Kendrick (2). LOB_Arizona 8, Washington 4. 2B_Escobar (17), C.Kelly (10), Turner (12). HR_C.Kelly (8), off Scherzer; Ahmed (5), off Scherzer; Rendon (15), off Ray; Kendrick (12), off Ray. RBIs_Escobar (57), Ahmed (27), C.Kelly (21), Kendrick (41), Soto (40), Turner (15), Rendon 2 (48), Robles 2 (28). SB_Dyson (15), Turner (10), Taylor 2 (4). SF_Rendon, Robles. S_Scherzer.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Marte 2, Cron 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 5; Washington 3 for 4.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Crichton 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Ray, L, 5-4 6 5 5 5 1 5 98 3.83 Andriese 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 20 5.05 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 5-5 7 3 2 2 1 10 104 2.81 Doolittle 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 3.45 Suero 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 17 6.35 Rainey, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Crichton 1-0, Rainey 2-0. HBP_Scherzer (Peralta).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:57. A_29,853 (41,313).

