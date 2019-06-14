Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 7, Diamondbacks 3

June 14, 2019 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .277
Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Jones rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .279
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .293
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Ahmed ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .266
C.Kelly c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .264
Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .040
a-Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Walker ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .248
Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .263
Totals 34 3 6 3 3 13
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 3 2 1 1 1 1 .286
Robles rf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .234
Rendon 3b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .315
Soto lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .285
Kendrick 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .323
Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Suzuki c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Taylor cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .231
Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Scherzer p 1 1 0 0 0 1 .114
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 7 8 7 2 7
Arizona 001 010 010—3 6 1
Washington 003 002 20x—7 8 1

a-struck out for Ray in the 9th.

E_Ray (1), Kendrick (2). LOB_Arizona 8, Washington 4. 2B_Escobar (17), C.Kelly (10), Turner (12). HR_C.Kelly (8), off Scherzer; Ahmed (5), off Scherzer; Rendon (15), off Ray; Kendrick (12), off Ray. RBIs_Escobar (57), Ahmed (27), C.Kelly (21), Kendrick (41), Soto (40), Turner (15), Rendon 2 (48), Robles 2 (28). SB_Dyson (15), Turner (10), Taylor 2 (4). SF_Rendon, Robles. S_Scherzer.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Marte 2, Cron 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 5; Washington 3 for 4.

Advertisement
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Crichton 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Ray, L, 5-4 6 5 5 5 1 5 98 3.83
Andriese 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 20 5.05
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 5-5 7 3 2 2 1 10 104 2.81
Doolittle 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 3.45
Suero 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 17 6.35
Rainey, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Crichton 1-0, Rainey 2-0. HBP_Scherzer (Peralta).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:57. A_29,853 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.