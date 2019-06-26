Nationals 7, Marlins 5

Washington Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi T.Trner ss 3 2 2 0 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 Eaton rf 4 1 2 0 H.Rmrez lf-rf 3 1 1 1 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 2 Cooper 1b 4 1 1 0 J.Soto lf 3 0 0 0 Bri.And rf-3b 4 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 5 1 1 3 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 4 0 1 0 Puello cf 3 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 1 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0 Corbin p 3 0 0 0 N.Wlker ph 0 1 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Holaday c 4 1 1 1 Parra ph 0 1 0 0 Rivera 3b 2 0 1 0 Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0 Grndrsn ph-lf 2 0 1 3 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Gallen p 2 1 1 0 Chen p 0 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Riddle cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 33 7 7 5 Totals 33 5 6 5

Washington 000 004 003—7 Miami 001 000 004—5

LOB_Washington 8, Miami 4. 2B_V.Robles (12). 3B_Granderson (1). HR_M.Adams (11). SB_T.Turner (14). SF_Rendon (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Corbin W,7-5 7 3 1 1 1 9 Suero H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2 Javy.Guerra 2-3 2 4 4 2 1 Doolittle S,17-20 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Miami Gallen L,0-1 5 4 3 3 2 8 Chen 1 1 1 1 0 2 J.Garcia 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 Guerrero 2-3 0 3 2 4 0 Brice 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Gallen pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Chen (V.Robles), by Guerrero (Parra). WP_Guerrero.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, John Libka; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:19. A_6,276 (36,742).

