Nationals 7, Marlins 5

June 26, 2019 10:58 pm
 
Washington Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Trner ss 3 2 2 0 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0
Eaton rf 4 1 2 0 H.Rmrez lf-rf 3 1 1 1
Rendon 3b 4 1 1 2 Cooper 1b 4 1 1 0
J.Soto lf 3 0 0 0 Bri.And rf-3b 4 0 0 0
M.Adams 1b 5 1 1 3 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0
V.Rbles cf 4 0 1 0 Puello cf 3 0 0 0
B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0
Gomes c 3 1 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0
Corbin p 3 0 0 0 N.Wlker ph 0 1 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 Holaday c 4 1 1 1
Parra ph 0 1 0 0 Rivera 3b 2 0 1 0
Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0 Grndrsn ph-lf 2 0 1 3
Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Gallen p 2 1 1 0
Chen p 0 0 0 0
J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Riddle cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 33 7 7 5 Totals 33 5 6 5
Washington 000 004 003—7
Miami 001 000 004—5

LOB_Washington 8, Miami 4. 2B_V.Robles (12). 3B_Granderson (1). HR_M.Adams (11). SB_T.Turner (14). SF_Rendon (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin W,7-5 7 3 1 1 1 9
Suero H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2
Javy.Guerra 2-3 2 4 4 2 1
Doolittle S,17-20 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Miami
Gallen L,0-1 5 4 3 3 2 8
Chen 1 1 1 1 0 2
J.Garcia 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Guerrero 2-3 0 3 2 4 0
Brice 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Gallen pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Chen (V.Robles), by Guerrero (Parra). WP_Guerrero.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, John Libka; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:19. A_6,276 (36,742).

