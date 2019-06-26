Nationals 7, Marlins 5

|Washington
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|H.Rmrez lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And rf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Puello cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Corbin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holaday c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Parra ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Rivera 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Javy.Gr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallen p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riddle cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|7
|7
|5
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|Washington
|000
|004
|003—7
|Miami
|001
|000
|004—5
LOB_Washington 8, Miami 4. 2B_V.Robles (12). 3B_Granderson (1). HR_M.Adams (11). SB_T.Turner (14). SF_Rendon (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Corbin W,7-5
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Suero H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Javy.Guerra
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Doolittle S,17-20
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|Gallen L,0-1
|5
|4
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Chen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J.Garcia
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerrero
|2-3
|0
|3
|2
|4
|0
|Brice
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Gallen pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Chen (V.Robles), by Guerrero (Parra). WP_Guerrero.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, John Libka; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:19. A_6,276 (36,742).
