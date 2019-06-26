Nationals 7, Marlins 5

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.287
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.313
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.302
|Adams 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.250
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Corbin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.097
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Parra ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|7
|7
|5
|6
|12
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Ramirez lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.315
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|B.Anderson rf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Puello cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.322
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Walker ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Holaday c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Rivera 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|a-Granderson ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.188
|Gallen p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Riddle cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|3
|13
|Washington
|000
|004
|003—7
|7
|0
|Miami
|001
|000
|004—5
|6
|0
a-struck out for Rivera in the 8th. b-hit by pitch for Suero in the 9th. c-walked for Brice in the 9th.
LOB_Washington 8, Miami 4. 2B_Robles (12). 3B_Granderson (1). HR_Adams (11), off Chen. RBIs_Rendon 2 (55), Adams 3 (32), Ramirez (17), Holaday (7), Granderson 3 (21). SB_Turner (14). SF_Rendon.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Rendon, Adams, Robles 2, Dozier); Miami 2 (Cooper, Riddle). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; Miami 3 for 7.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 7-5
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|100
|3.71
|Suero, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.40
|Guerra
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|28
|3.94
|Doolittle, S, 17-20
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.09
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, L, 0-1
|5
|4
|3
|3
|2
|8
|91
|3.60
|Chen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|7.11
|Garcia
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|3.86
|Guerrero
|2-3
|0
|3
|2
|4
|0
|33
|4.35
|Brice
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.30
Gallen pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Doolittle 3-3, Chen 2-2, Brice 3-1. HBP_Chen (Robles), Guerrero (Parra). WP_Guerrero. PB_Holaday (1).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, John Libka; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:19. A_6,276 (36,742).
