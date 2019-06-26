Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 7, Marlins 5

June 26, 2019 10:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 3 2 2 0 2 1 .287
Eaton rf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .274
Rendon 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .313
Soto lf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .302
Adams 1b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .250
Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .227
Gomes c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .216
Corbin p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .097
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Parra ph 0 1 0 0 0 0 .219
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 33 7 7 5 6 12
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276
Ramirez lf-rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .315
Cooper 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .313
B.Anderson rf-3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Puello cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .322
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Walker ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .288
Holaday c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .286
Rivera 3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .091
a-Granderson ph-lf 2 0 1 3 0 1 .188
Gallen p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Riddle cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .196
Totals 33 5 6 5 3 13
Washington 000 004 003—7 7 0
Miami 001 000 004—5 6 0

a-struck out for Rivera in the 8th. b-hit by pitch for Suero in the 9th. c-walked for Brice in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 8, Miami 4. 2B_Robles (12). 3B_Granderson (1). HR_Adams (11), off Chen. RBIs_Rendon 2 (55), Adams 3 (32), Ramirez (17), Holaday (7), Granderson 3 (21). SB_Turner (14). SF_Rendon.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Rendon, Adams, Robles 2, Dozier); Miami 2 (Cooper, Riddle). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; Miami 3 for 7.

Advertisement
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, W, 7-5 7 3 1 1 1 9 100 3.71
Suero, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.40
Guerra 2-3 2 4 4 2 1 28 3.94
Doolittle, S, 17-20 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 5 3.09
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen, L, 0-1 5 4 3 3 2 8 91 3.60
Chen 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 7.11
Garcia 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 27 3.86
Guerrero 2-3 0 3 2 4 0 33 4.35
Brice 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.30

Gallen pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Doolittle 3-3, Chen 2-2, Brice 3-1. HBP_Chen (Robles), Guerrero (Parra). WP_Guerrero. PB_Holaday (1).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, John Libka; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:19. A_6,276 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
6|26 Directed Energy Systems 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.