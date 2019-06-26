Nationals 7, Marlins 5

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 3 2 2 0 2 1 .287 Eaton rf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .274 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .313 Soto lf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .302 Adams 1b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .250 Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .227 Gomes c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .216 Corbin p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .097 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Parra ph 0 1 0 0 0 0 .219 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 7 7 5 6 12

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276 Ramirez lf-rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .315 Cooper 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .313 B.Anderson rf-3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Puello cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .322 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Walker ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .288 Holaday c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .286 Rivera 3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .091 a-Granderson ph-lf 2 0 1 3 0 1 .188 Gallen p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Riddle cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .196 Totals 33 5 6 5 3 13

Washington 000 004 003—7 7 0 Miami 001 000 004—5 6 0

a-struck out for Rivera in the 8th. b-hit by pitch for Suero in the 9th. c-walked for Brice in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 8, Miami 4. 2B_Robles (12). 3B_Granderson (1). HR_Adams (11), off Chen. RBIs_Rendon 2 (55), Adams 3 (32), Ramirez (17), Holaday (7), Granderson 3 (21). SB_Turner (14). SF_Rendon.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Rendon, Adams, Robles 2, Dozier); Miami 2 (Cooper, Riddle). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; Miami 3 for 7.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 7-5 7 3 1 1 1 9 100 3.71 Suero, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.40 Guerra 2-3 2 4 4 2 1 28 3.94 Doolittle, S, 17-20 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 5 3.09 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen, L, 0-1 5 4 3 3 2 8 91 3.60 Chen 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 7.11 Garcia 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 27 3.86 Guerrero 2-3 0 3 2 4 0 33 4.35 Brice 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.30

Gallen pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Doolittle 3-3, Chen 2-2, Brice 3-1. HBP_Chen (Robles), Guerrero (Parra). WP_Guerrero. PB_Holaday (1).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, John Libka; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:19. A_6,276 (36,742).

