The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Nationals 7, Phillies 4

June 20, 2019 10:51 pm
 
Philadelphia Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Hrper rf 5 0 1 1 T.Trner ss 3 0 1 0
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0
Bruce lf 3 1 3 2 Rendon 3b 3 2 2 1
Ralmuto c 2 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 4 0 1 1
Segura ss 4 1 1 1 Kndrick 2b 3 2 2 0
Kingery cf 3 0 1 0 M.Adams 1b 3 1 0 0
C.Hrnan 2b 4 1 1 0 Suzuki c 4 1 1 2
Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 V.Rbles cf 3 1 2 3
Pivetta p 3 0 1 0 Fedde p 0 0 0 0
E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0
E.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 M.Tylor ph 1 0 1 0
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0
S.Rdrig ph 1 0 0 0 Ad.Snch ph 1 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0
Parra ph 1 0 0 0
Dlittle p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 30 7 10 7
Philadelphia 000 210 100—4
Washington 120 004 00x—7

DP_Philadelphia 2, Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 5. 2B_Rendon (20), J.Soto (14). HR_Bruce (20), Segura (7), Rendon (17), Suzuki (8), V.Robles (11). SB_Kingery (3). S_Fedde (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Pivetta L,4-2 5 1-3 7 6 6 3 2
E.Ramos 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
E.Garcia 1 1 0 0 1 0
Hammer 1 1 0 0 1 0
Washington
Fedde 3 2-3 5 2 2 5 1
Grace 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 0
Javy.Guerra W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rainey 1 1 1 1 0 2
Suero H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Doolittle S,16-19 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:05. A_31,329 (41,313).

