Nationals 7, Phillies 4

Philadelphia Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi B.Hrper rf 5 0 1 1 T.Trner ss 3 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 Bruce lf 3 1 3 2 Rendon 3b 3 2 2 1 Ralmuto c 2 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 4 0 1 1 Segura ss 4 1 1 1 Kndrick 2b 3 2 2 0 Kingery cf 3 0 1 0 M.Adams 1b 3 1 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 1 1 0 Suzuki c 4 1 1 2 Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 V.Rbles cf 3 1 2 3 Pivetta p 3 0 1 0 Fedde p 0 0 0 0 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 E.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 M.Tylor ph 1 0 1 0 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0 S.Rdrig ph 1 0 0 0 Ad.Snch ph 1 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 30 7 10 7

Philadelphia 000 210 100—4 Washington 120 004 00x—7

DP_Philadelphia 2, Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 5. 2B_Rendon (20), J.Soto (14). HR_Bruce (20), Segura (7), Rendon (17), Suzuki (8), V.Robles (11). SB_Kingery (3). S_Fedde (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Pivetta L,4-2 5 1-3 7 6 6 3 2 E.Ramos 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 E.Garcia 1 1 0 0 1 0 Hammer 1 1 0 0 1 0 Washington Fedde 3 2-3 5 2 2 5 1 Grace 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 Javy.Guerra W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rainey 1 1 1 1 0 2 Suero H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1 Doolittle S,16-19 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:05. A_31,329 (41,313).

