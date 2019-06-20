Nationals 7, Phillies 4

|Philadelphia
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Hrper rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|T.Trner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce lf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Rendon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Ralmuto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Kndrick 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Kingery cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Pivetta p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Fedde p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Javy.Gr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rdrig ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ad.Snch ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|30
|7
|10
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|210
|100—4
|Washington
|120
|004
|00x—7
DP_Philadelphia 2, Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 5. 2B_Rendon (20), J.Soto (14). HR_Bruce (20), Segura (7), Rendon (17), Suzuki (8), V.Robles (11). SB_Kingery (3). S_Fedde (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Pivetta L,4-2
|5
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|3
|2
|E.Ramos
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|E.Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hammer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|Fedde
|3
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|5
|1
|Grace
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Javy.Guerra W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rainey
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Suero H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doolittle S,16-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:05. A_31,329 (41,313).
