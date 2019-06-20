Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Nationals 7, Phillies 4

June 20, 2019 10:51 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Harper rf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .243
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .264
Bruce lf 3 1 3 2 1 0 .242
Realmuto c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .269
Segura ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .269
Kingery cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .338
Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .264
Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .206
Pivetta p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .100
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Totals 33 4 9 4 5 7
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .276
Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Rendon 3b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .314
Soto lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .295
Kendrick 2b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .339
Adams 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .246
Suzuki c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .273
Robles cf 3 1 2 3 1 1 .241
Fedde p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Taylor ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 30 7 10 7 5 2
Philadelphia 000 210 100—4 9 0
Washington 120 004 00x—7 10 0

a-singled for Grace in the 5th. b-lined out for Guerra in the 6th. c-flied out for Suero in the 8th. d-flied out for Hammer in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 5. 2B_Rendon (20), Soto (14). HR_Segura (7), off Grace; Bruce (20), off Rainey; Suzuki (8), off Pivetta; Rendon (17), off Pivetta; Robles (11), off Ramos. RBIs_Harper (50), Bruce 2 (43), Segura (28), Rendon (51), Soto (43), Suzuki 2 (32), Robles 3 (32). SB_Kingery (3). S_Fedde.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Segura 2); Washington 2 (Eaton, Parra). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 8; Washington 2 for 5.

GIDP_Hernandez, Turner, Eaton.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Franco, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Hoskins, Segura); Washington 1 (Turner, Kendrick, Adams).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, L, 4-2 5 1-3 7 6 6 3 2 92 5.54
Ramos 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 13 4.26
Garcia 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 6.61
Hammer 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 3.52
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fedde 3 2-3 5 2 2 5 1 84 3.79
Grace 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 11 6.44
Guerra, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.07
Rainey 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 2.51
Suero, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.93
Doolittle, S, 16-19 1 0 0 0 0 1 21 3.23

Inherited runners-scored_Ramos 2-2, Grace 3-1.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:05. A_31,329 (41,313).

