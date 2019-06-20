Nationals 7, Phillies 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Harper rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.243
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Bruce lf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.242
|Realmuto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Kingery cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.338
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Pivetta p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Rodriguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|5
|7
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Rendon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.314
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Kendrick 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.339
|Adams 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.241
|Fedde p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Sanchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|7
|10
|7
|5
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|210
|100—4
|9
|0
|Washington
|120
|004
|00x—7
|10
|0
a-singled for Grace in the 5th. b-lined out for Guerra in the 6th. c-flied out for Suero in the 8th. d-flied out for Hammer in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 5. 2B_Rendon (20), Soto (14). HR_Segura (7), off Grace; Bruce (20), off Rainey; Suzuki (8), off Pivetta; Rendon (17), off Pivetta; Robles (11), off Ramos. RBIs_Harper (50), Bruce 2 (43), Segura (28), Rendon (51), Soto (43), Suzuki 2 (32), Robles 3 (32). SB_Kingery (3). S_Fedde.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Segura 2); Washington 2 (Eaton, Parra). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 8; Washington 2 for 5.
GIDP_Hernandez, Turner, Eaton.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Franco, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Hoskins, Segura); Washington 1 (Turner, Kendrick, Adams).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 4-2
|5
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|3
|2
|92
|5.54
|Ramos
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|4.26
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|6.61
|Hammer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.52
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde
|3
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|5
|1
|84
|3.79
|Grace
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|6.44
|Guerra, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.07
|Rainey
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.51
|Suero, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.93
|Doolittle, S, 16-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.23
Inherited runners-scored_Ramos 2-2, Grace 3-1.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:05. A_31,329 (41,313).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.