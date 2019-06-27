Nationals 8, Marlins 5

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 5 2 2 0 0 0 .291 Eaton rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .273 Rendon 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .307 Soto lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .301 Adams 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .250 Suzuki c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .281 Robles cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .242 Dozier 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .232 Strasburg p 2 0 0 0 1 0 .086 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 37 8 10 8 1 4

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 5 2 4 2 0 0 .286 Ramirez lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .313 Cooper rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .311 B.Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Riddle cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .190 c-Rivera ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .091 Holaday c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .308 Alcantara p 1 1 0 0 0 1 .192 N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .187 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Puello ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .317 Totals 35 5 8 5 1 7

Washington 000 105 011—8 10 0 Miami 003 010 001—5 8 1

a-grounded out for N.Anderson in the 7th. b-lined out for Suero in the 9th. c-walked for Riddle in the 9th. d-grounded out for Chen in the 9th.

E_Walker (1). LOB_Washington 4, Miami 5. 2B_Turner (13), Suzuki (7), Dozier 2 (13), Rojas 3 (19). HR_Soto (13), off Alcantara; Adams (12), off Alcantara; Robles (12), off Alcantara; Suzuki (9), off Quijada. RBIs_Eaton (20), Soto (51), Adams 3 (35), Suzuki (34), Robles 2 (35), Rojas 2 (23), Ramirez (18), Cooper (23), Puello (14). SB_Turner 2 (16), Rojas (6). CS_Turner (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Strasburg 2); Miami 4 (Rojas, Ramirez, B.Anderson 2). RISP_Washington 3 for 7; Miami 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Eaton, Ramirez, Puello.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg, W, 9-4 7 7 4 4 0 4 111 3.88 Suero, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 5.24 Doolittle 1 1 1 1 1 0 16 3.27 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, L, 4-7 6 7 6 6 1 1 90 3.86 N.Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.73 Quijada 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 2.84 Romo 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 11 4.66 Chen 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 7.03

Inherited runners-scored_Chen 1-0. HBP_Strasburg (Alcantara), Alcantara (Rendon).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:51. A_7,751 (36,742).

