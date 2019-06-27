Nationals 8, Marlins 5

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Adams 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Suzuki c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Strasburg p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.086
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|1
|4
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Cooper rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.311
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Riddle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|c-Rivera ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.091
|Holaday c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Alcantara p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Puello ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|1
|7
|Washington
|000
|105
|011—8
|10
|0
|Miami
|003
|010
|001—5
|8
|1
a-grounded out for N.Anderson in the 7th. b-lined out for Suero in the 9th. c-walked for Riddle in the 9th. d-grounded out for Chen in the 9th.
E_Walker (1). LOB_Washington 4, Miami 5. 2B_Turner (13), Suzuki (7), Dozier 2 (13), Rojas 3 (19). HR_Soto (13), off Alcantara; Adams (12), off Alcantara; Robles (12), off Alcantara; Suzuki (9), off Quijada. RBIs_Eaton (20), Soto (51), Adams 3 (35), Suzuki (34), Robles 2 (35), Rojas 2 (23), Ramirez (18), Cooper (23), Puello (14). SB_Turner 2 (16), Rojas (6). CS_Turner (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Strasburg 2); Miami 4 (Rojas, Ramirez, B.Anderson 2). RISP_Washington 3 for 7; Miami 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Eaton, Ramirez, Puello.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg, W, 9-4
|7
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|111
|3.88
|Suero, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|5.24
|Doolittle
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|3.27
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 4-7
|6
|7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|90
|3.86
|N.Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.73
|Quijada
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|2.84
|Romo
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.66
|Chen
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7.03
Inherited runners-scored_Chen 1-0. HBP_Strasburg (Alcantara), Alcantara (Rendon).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:51. A_7,751 (36,742).
