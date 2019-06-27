Listen Live Sports

Nationals 8, Marlins 5

June 27, 2019 10:15 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 5 2 2 0 0 0 .291
Eaton rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .273
Rendon 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .307
Soto lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .301
Adams 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .250
Suzuki c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .281
Robles cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .242
Dozier 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .232
Strasburg p 2 0 0 0 1 0 .086
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 37 8 10 8 1 4
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 5 2 4 2 0 0 .286
Ramirez lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .313
Cooper rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .311
B.Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Riddle cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .190
c-Rivera ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .091
Holaday c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .308
Alcantara p 1 1 0 0 0 1 .192
N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .187
Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Puello ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .317
Totals 35 5 8 5 1 7
Washington 000 105 011—8 10 0
Miami 003 010 001—5 8 1

a-grounded out for N.Anderson in the 7th. b-lined out for Suero in the 9th. c-walked for Riddle in the 9th. d-grounded out for Chen in the 9th.

E_Walker (1). LOB_Washington 4, Miami 5. 2B_Turner (13), Suzuki (7), Dozier 2 (13), Rojas 3 (19). HR_Soto (13), off Alcantara; Adams (12), off Alcantara; Robles (12), off Alcantara; Suzuki (9), off Quijada. RBIs_Eaton (20), Soto (51), Adams 3 (35), Suzuki (34), Robles 2 (35), Rojas 2 (23), Ramirez (18), Cooper (23), Puello (14). SB_Turner 2 (16), Rojas (6). CS_Turner (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Strasburg 2); Miami 4 (Rojas, Ramirez, B.Anderson 2). RISP_Washington 3 for 7; Miami 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Eaton, Ramirez, Puello.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg, W, 9-4 7 7 4 4 0 4 111 3.88
Suero, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 5.24
Doolittle 1 1 1 1 1 0 16 3.27
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara, L, 4-7 6 7 6 6 1 1 90 3.86
N.Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.73
Quijada 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 2.84
Romo 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 11 4.66
Chen 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 7.03

Inherited runners-scored_Chen 1-0. HBP_Strasburg (Alcantara), Alcantara (Rendon).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:51. A_7,751 (36,742).

