Nationals 9, White Sox 5

June 4, 2019 10:52 pm
 
Chicago Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia cf 5 0 1 0 T.Trner ss 4 2 1 0
Moncada 3b 3 2 1 1 Eaton rf 3 2 1 0
J.Abreu 1b 4 1 2 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 2 5
J.McCnn c 4 1 1 1 J.Soto lf 2 0 0 0
Minaya p 0 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 4 1 1 0
Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 0 0 0 0
El.Jmen lf 4 1 1 1 Kndrick 2b 3 2 2 2
Tilson rf 3 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 4 1 2 2
Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 2 2 Gomes c 4 0 0 0
R.Lopez p 2 0 0 0 Strsbrg p 2 0 0 0
Osich p 0 0 0 0 M.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0
J.Rndon ph 1 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0
J.Ruiz p 0 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0
J.Fry p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0
W.Cstll c 1 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Dlittle p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 32 9 9 9
Chicago 410 000 000—5
Washington 002 160 00x—9

E_Strasburg (2). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Washington 6. 2B_J.Abreu (16), T.Turner (7), Rendon (19), M.Adams (6), Kendrick (9), V.Robles (10). HR_Moncada (11), Rendon (11), Kendrick (10), V.Robles (9). CS_L.Garcia (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lopez L,3-6 4 5 6 6 4 4
Osich 1 3 3 3 0 0
Ruiz 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Fry 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Minaya 2 1 0 0 0 1
Washington
Strasburg W,6-3 5 5 5 5 3 6
Grace 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rainey 1 1 0 0 0 2
Suero 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Doolittle S,13-15 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

R.Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Strasburg (Abreu), by Lopez (Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:33. A_32,513 (41,313).

