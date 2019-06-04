Nationals 9, White Sox 5

Chicago Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Grcia cf 5 0 1 0 T.Trner ss 4 2 1 0 Moncada 3b 3 2 1 1 Eaton rf 3 2 1 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 1 2 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 2 5 J.McCnn c 4 1 1 1 J.Soto lf 2 0 0 0 Minaya p 0 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 4 1 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 0 0 0 0 El.Jmen lf 4 1 1 1 Kndrick 2b 3 2 2 2 Tilson rf 3 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 4 1 2 2 Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 2 2 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 R.Lopez p 2 0 0 0 Strsbrg p 2 0 0 0 Osich p 0 0 0 0 M.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 J.Rndon ph 1 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 J.Ruiz p 0 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 J.Fry p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 1 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 32 9 9 9

Chicago 410 000 000—5 Washington 002 160 00x—9

E_Strasburg (2). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Washington 6. 2B_J.Abreu (16), T.Turner (7), Rendon (19), M.Adams (6), Kendrick (9), V.Robles (10). HR_Moncada (11), Rendon (11), Kendrick (10), V.Robles (9). CS_L.Garcia (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Lopez L,3-6 4 5 6 6 4 4 Osich 1 3 3 3 0 0 Ruiz 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Fry 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Minaya 2 1 0 0 0 1 Washington Strasburg W,6-3 5 5 5 5 3 6 Grace 1 0 0 0 0 0 Rainey 1 1 0 0 0 2 Suero 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Doolittle S,13-15 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

R.Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Strasburg (Abreu), by Lopez (Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:33. A_32,513 (41,313).

