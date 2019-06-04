Nationals 9, White Sox 5

|Chicago
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|T.Trner ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Eaton rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|5
|J.McCnn c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Soto lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Minaya p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|El.Jmen lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Kndrick 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Tilson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Lopez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Strsbrg p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rndon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ruiz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Fry p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstll c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|32
|9
|9
|9
|Chicago
|410
|000
|000—5
|Washington
|002
|160
|00x—9
E_Strasburg (2). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Washington 6. 2B_J.Abreu (16), T.Turner (7), Rendon (19), M.Adams (6), Kendrick (9), V.Robles (10). HR_Moncada (11), Rendon (11), Kendrick (10), V.Robles (9). CS_L.Garcia (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lopez L,3-6
|4
|5
|6
|6
|4
|4
|Osich
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Fry
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Minaya
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|Strasburg W,6-3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|3
|6
|Grace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rainey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Suero
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Doolittle S,13-15
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
R.Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
HBP_by Strasburg (Abreu), by Lopez (Dozier).
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:33. A_32,513 (41,313).
