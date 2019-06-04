Nationals 9, White Sox 5

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Moncada 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.284
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.336
|Minaya p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Jimenez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Tilson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Lopez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Rondon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Ruiz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fry p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castillo c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|3
|11
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Eaton rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|5
|1
|0
|.335
|Soto lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.290
|Adams 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Dozier 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Kendrick 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.331
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Strasburg p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|a-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|9
|9
|9
|6
|6
|Chicago
|410
|000
|000—5
|8
|0
|Washington
|002
|160
|00x—9
|9
|1
a-lined out for Strasburg in the 5th. b-lined out for Osich in the 6th. c-flied out for Rainey in the 7th.
E_Strasburg (2). LOB_Chicago 7, Washington 6. 2B_Abreu (16), Turner (7), Rendon (19), Adams (6), Robles (10), Kendrick (9). HR_Moncada (11), off Strasburg; Kendrick (10), off Lopez; Rendon (11), off Lopez; Robles (9), off Osich. RBIs_Moncada (36), McCann (13), Jimenez (14), Sanchez 2 (13), Rendon 5 (40), Robles 2 (24), Kendrick 2 (35). CS_Garcia (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Abreu, Jimenez 2, Lopez); Washington 4 (Adams 3, Parra). RISP_Chicago 3 for 10; Washington 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Rendon, Soto. GIDP_Robles.
DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, L, 3-6
|4
|5
|6
|6
|4
|4
|92
|6.62
|Osich
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|5.59
|Ruiz
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|4.72
|Fry
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|4.76
|Minaya
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|1.17
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg, W, 6-3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|3
|6
|105
|3.54
|Grace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|6.75
|Rainey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.45
|Suero
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.96
|Doolittle, S, 13-15
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.16
Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Doolittle 2-0. HBP_Strasburg (Abreu), Lopez (Dozier).
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:33. A_32,513 (41,313).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.