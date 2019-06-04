Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Nationals 9, White Sox 5

June 4, 2019 10:52 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .291
Moncada 3b 3 2 1 1 2 2 .284
Abreu 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .250
McCann c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .336
Minaya p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .323
Jimenez lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .224
Tilson rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .263
Sanchez 2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .258
Lopez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Rondon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Ruiz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fry p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .174
Totals 35 5 8 5 3 11
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 4 2 1 0 1 2 .267
Eaton rf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .263
Rendon 3b 4 1 2 5 1 0 .335
Soto lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .290
Adams 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .238
Dozier 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Kendrick 2b 3 2 2 2 0 0 .331
Robles cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .241
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225
Strasburg p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .111
a-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 32 9 9 9 6 6
Chicago 410 000 000—5 8 0
Washington 002 160 00x—9 9 1

a-lined out for Strasburg in the 5th. b-lined out for Osich in the 6th. c-flied out for Rainey in the 7th.

E_Strasburg (2). LOB_Chicago 7, Washington 6. 2B_Abreu (16), Turner (7), Rendon (19), Adams (6), Robles (10), Kendrick (9). HR_Moncada (11), off Strasburg; Kendrick (10), off Lopez; Rendon (11), off Lopez; Robles (9), off Osich. RBIs_Moncada (36), McCann (13), Jimenez (14), Sanchez 2 (13), Rendon 5 (40), Robles 2 (24), Kendrick 2 (35). CS_Garcia (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Abreu, Jimenez 2, Lopez); Washington 4 (Adams 3, Parra). RISP_Chicago 3 for 10; Washington 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Rendon, Soto. GIDP_Robles.

DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, L, 3-6 4 5 6 6 4 4 92 6.62
Osich 1 3 3 3 0 0 16 5.59
Ruiz 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 4.72
Fry 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 4.76
Minaya 2 1 0 0 0 1 27 1.17
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg, W, 6-3 5 5 5 5 3 6 105 3.54
Grace 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 6.75
Rainey 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.45
Suero 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 19 5.96
Doolittle, S, 13-15 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.16

Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Doolittle 2-0. HBP_Strasburg (Abreu), Lopez (Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:33. A_32,513 (41,313).

Get our daily newsletter.