Nature Valley International Results

Wednesday At Devonshire Park Eastbourne, England Purse: ATP, $777,650 (ATP250); WTA, $998,712 (Premier) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Men Second Round

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Guido Pella (1), Argentina, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Dusan Lajovic (4), Serbia, 6-2, 6-3.

Fernando Verdasco (5), Spain, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, def. Laslo Djere (2), Serbia, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6).

Dan Evans, Britain, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-3, 7-5.

Gilles Simon (6), France, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-2, 6-4.

Kyle Edmund (3), Britain, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Women Third Round

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Johanna Konta (14), Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Alizé Cornet, France, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-2.

Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-1, 6-2.

Angelique Kerber (4), Germany, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-3, 2-1 retired.

Simona Halep (6), Romania, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Kiki Bertens (3), Netherlands, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka (8), Belarus, def. Caroline Wozniacki (11), Denmark, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Doubles Men Quarterfinals

Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-3, 6-3.

Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (1), Colombia, def. Dan Evans and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (3), France, def. Ben McLachlan, Japan, and Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, 6-3, 6-4.

Women First Round

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Abigail Spears, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Quarterfinals

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (3), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Simona Halep and Raluca Olaru, Romania, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Yang Zhaoxuan, China, 2-6, 6-0, 10-4.

